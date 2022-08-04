Tobler Speaks to Rotary

Scotland County Rotary Club recently hosted guest speakers, Dr. Randy Tobler, Scotland County Hospital, CEO and Brent Peirick MHA, Co-COO. Dr. Tobler introduced Mr. Peirick as the Co-Chief Operating Officer-Facility Support and Rural Health Clinics. He will be partnering with Meagan Weber MBA, DPT-Co-COO of Ancillary Services. The COO team is working with the current Executive Leadership Team of the hospital to look at new ways to diversify revenue streams and expand local services. Dr. Tobler explained the realities of rural healthcare and the impact that low reimbursements, new regulations and the workforce shortage has taken on the hospital, adding to lower utilization associated with COVID-19. He reinforced a message that the hospital is not closing and will not close, despite rumors in the community. To the contrary, expansion of specialty services such as pain management and added orthopedic capabilities are in the pipeline. Dr. Tobler announced Scotland County Hospital is one of a few hospitals selected by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) to receive technical assistance, which will be provided by Stroudwater Healthcare Consulting, funded by USDA through a collaborative agreement with NRHA. Stroudwater and NRHA executives will be on site in late August, with the project goal of helping SCH make system enhancements to position the hospital for improved efficiency, financial performance and to support the community. Dr. Tobler then reviewed many of the healthcare services offered locally at the hospital & clinics and asked that the community look to the hospital first for their healthcare needs, before driving out of town for healthcare. Dr. Randy Tobler (left) is pictured with local Rotarian, Alisa Kigar, and Brent Peirick.