School Board Approves Handbooks, Raises Lunch Rates

The Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, July 18, 2022. President Jamie Triplett called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with seven members present.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

•Approve June 9th Minutes

•Set Tax Rate Hearing Date – Tuesday, August 11, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.

•Approve Technology Handbooks

•Approve Early Childhood Handbooks for 2022- 2023

•Approve 2021D MSBA Update

•Approve Updated Sub List

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – Dr. Bergeson presented a financial update. The fiscal year came to a close on June 30, 2022. Revenues for the year totaled $8,569,363.85 and expenditures for the year totaled $8,564,748.20 which preliminary left the district with a total surplus of $4,615.65.

IV. New Business

A. Scotland County Care Center Board Discussion – A representative from the Scotland County Care Center Board, Bill Kiddoo, discussed future plans for the facility.

B. School Lunch Prices – The board voted 7-0 to approve the following school lunch prices. The 2022-2023 Paid Lunch Equity tool (PLE) requires us to increase our weighted average price to $2.65 for the 2022-2023. However, the PLE tool puts a cap on our increase, so we are only required to increase our weighted average price to $2.36, for next year. This means we need to increase our paid price, at both schools. The USDA also requires the district to increase the breakfast and adult meal prices by $0.10 based on their formula reimbursement to be in compliance with Food & Nutrition Services Standards. Scotland County Schools is required to complete the 2022-23 Paid Lunch Equity tool annually; the required price increases are as follows for the 2022-2023 school year. Unfortunately, the recent food service review conducted by CNR is requiring Scotland County Schools to raise adult meal prices to $4.15.

2021-2022 2022-2023

K-6 Lunch $2.20 $2.36

7-12 Lunch $2.20 $2.36

Adult Lunch $3.05 $4.15

K-12 Breakfast $1.70 $1.80

Adult Breakfast $1.80 $1.80

Milk $0.35 $0.40

C. Adopt Academic Handbooks – The board voted 7-0 to adopt the Elementary and Secondary Student Academic Handbooks for 2022-2023 as presented. Electronic copies of the handbooks will be issued to students the first day of school and placed on the district website.

D. Accept Letter of Resignation –

The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter resignation from Emma Mohr as presented.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of retirement from Kathy Dickerson and presented.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation from Rod Sears as the assistant football coach.

The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation for June 30, 2023 from Judy Thomas as the Food Director.

E. Schedule August Board Meeting – The next board meeting will be Thursday, August 11, at 6:00 p.m. in the Elementary Library with the Tax Rate Hearing beginning at 5:45 p.m. and open session beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Board went into closed session at 6:55 p.m.

V. Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

•Closed session minutes, June 9, 2022, 7-0

•Faith Miller was transferred to the Elementary Secretary/Paraprofessional

•Hire Kalissa Thomas as a Paraprofessional, 7-0

•Hire Kristal Phillips as a Paraprofessional, 7-0

•Hire Alison Ewald as JH English Teacher, 7-0

•Hire Kirk Stott Assistant Football Coach; 7-0

Meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.