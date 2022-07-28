Memphis Swim Team Competes In Back to Back Meets
On July 19, the Memphis Swim Team competed against Adair Swim Association (Kirksville) and Can-Oka (Canton/Kahoka) swim teams at Canton. Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:
100-yard Freestyle Relay:
Girls 7-8: 1st–Kenzleigh Moore, Adelyn Brown, Kaedee Shelley, Brooke Jackson
Mixed 7-8: 3rd–Rucker Ward, Hayden Hamner, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10: 2nd–Pyper Clatt, Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore
Mixed 9-10: 1st–Camry Bradley, Addyson Ward, Zachary Green, Mason Dole
200-yard Freestyle Relay:
Girls 11-12: 1st–Alexis Beeler, Bryleigh Ward, Addy Frederick, Hilary Hamm
Girls 13-14: 1st–Elle Wentworth, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown
Mixed 15-18: 1st–Hannah Green, Aden Drummond, Emory Black, Cole Mazziotti
25-yard Backstroke:
Girls 6U–1st, Kenzleigh Moore
Girls 7-8–3rd, Brooke Jackson; 5th, Kaedee Shelley; 9th, Adelyn Brown
Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland; 3rd, Lucas Hamm; 4th, Rucker Ward; 7th, Hayden Hamner
Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Pyper Clatt; 5th, Evan Cochran; 9th, Addyson Ward; 10th, Camry Bradley
Boys 9-10–3rd, Mason Dole; 6th, Zachary Green; 7th, Conner Miller
50-yard Backstroke:
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Alexis Beeler; 4th, Addy Frederick; 6th, Hilary Hamm; 8th, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–3rd, Brant Heine; 4th, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–2nd, Keeley Brown
Boys 13-14–4th, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 8U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 8U–2nd, Lucas Hamm; 7th, Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–4th, Camry Bradley
Boys 9-10–4th, Mason Dole
100-yard Freestyle
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth
Boys 11-12–3rd, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–3rd, Keeley Brown; 4th, Finley Heine; 8th, Tessa Trimby
Boys 13-14–5th, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green
25-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 6U–1st, Kenzleigh Moore
Girls 7-8–5th, Brooke Jackson
Boys 7-8–2nd, Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10–6th, Cammy Frederick; 8th, Pyper Clatt
50-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 11-12–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Hilary Hamm; 4th, Addy Frederick; 6th, Alexis Beeler; 7th, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–5th, Brant Heine
Girls 13-14–4th, Cole Mazziotti; 5th, Finley Heine; 6th, Lilly Frederick
Boys 13-14–4th, Emory Black; 5th, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith
25-yard Butterfly:
Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–4th, Cammy Frederick; 8th, Evan Cochran
50-yard Butterfly:
Girls 13-14–4th, Lilly Frederick; 5th, Finley Heine; 7th, Cole Mazziotti
Boys 13-14–2nd, Emory Black
25-yard Freestyle:
Girls 6U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore
Girls 7-8–4th, Brooke Jackson; 9th, Kaedee Shelley; 10th, Adelyn Brown
Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland; 3rd, Hayden Hamner; 7th, Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 5th, Pyper Clatt; 9th, Evan Cochran; Camry Bradley, Addyson Ward
Boys 9-10–5th, Mason Dole; 7th, Zachary Green; 8th, Conner Miller
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 11-12–2nd, Hilary Hamm; 4th, Alexis Beeler; 6th, Addy Frederick; 9th, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–3rd, Brant Heine; 7th, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–5th, Lilly Frederick; 6th, Keeley Brown; 7th, Cole Mazziotti; Tessa Trimby
Boys 13-14–5th, Aden Drummond; 6th, Emory Black
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 6th, Hannah Green
100-yard Individual Medley (IM):
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth
100-yard Medley Relay:
Girls 9-10: 2nd–Pyper Clatt, Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore
Mixed 9-10: 3rd–Camry Bradley, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland, Mason Dole
200-yard Medley Relay:
Girls 11-12: 1st–Alexis Beeler, Hilary Hamm, Brant Heine, Emit Long
Girls 15-18: 1st–Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Carlee Smith, Elle Wentworth
Mixed15-18: 3rd–Hannah Green, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Emory Black
On July 20, the Memphis Swim Team traveled to Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy to compete in a meet versus Jacksonville, Hamilton, Keokuk and Sheridan. Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:
100-yard Freestyle Relay:
Mixed 7-8: 1st–Sylvie Dale, Brooke Jackson, Kenzleigh Moore, Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10: 1st–Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Pyper Clatt; 2nd–Evan Cochran, Addley Whitaker, Addyson Ward, Camry Bradley
Mixed 9-10: 1st–Zachary Green, Hayden Hamner, Rucker Ward, Zavier Dale
200-yard Freestyle Relay:
Girls 11-12: 1st–Kierstyn Moore, Hilary Hamm, Elliot Myers, Elle Wentworth
Mixed 11-12: 2nd–Alexis Beeler, Addy Frederick, Mason Dole, Marshall Rowland
Girls 13-14: 1st–Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown
Mixed 15-18: 1st–Hannah Green, Aden Drummond, Emory Black, Cole Mazziotti
25-yard Backstroke:
Girls 6U–3rd, Sylvie Dale; 5th, Kenzleigh Moore
Girls 7-8–4th, Brooke Jackson
Boys 7-8–3rd, Marshall Rowland; 6th, Lucas Hamm; 8th, Rucker Ward; 9th, Hayden Hamner
Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 6th, Evan Cochran; 7th, Pyper Clatt; 9th, Olivia Dale; 10th, Lexi Weber; Addyson Ward, Camry Bradley, Addley Whitaker
Boys 9-10–3rd, Mason Dole; 9th, Zachary Green; Zavier Dale
50-yard Backstroke:
Girls 11-12–6th, Elliot Myers; 8th, Alexis Beeler; Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–4th, Brant Heine; 5th, Ezra Both; 7th, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–5th, Keeley Brown; 6th, Lilly Frederick
Boys 13-14–3rd, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith; 3rd, Pyper Clatt
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 8U–2nd, Sylvie Dale; 3rd, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 8U–2nd, Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–3rd, Evan Cochran; 4th, Camry Bradley
Boys 9-10–3rd, Zavier Dale
100-yard Freestyle:
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth
Boys 11-12–1st, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–4th, Keeley Brown
Boys 13-14–3rd, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green
25-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 6U–3rd, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 7-8–2nd, Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10–3rd, Evan Cochran; 4th, Cammy Frederick; 5th, Olivia Dale
50-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 11-12–4th, Hilary Hamm; 6th, Elliot Myers; 9th, Addy Frederick; 10th, Alexis Beeler; Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–2nd, Brant Heine
Girls 13-14–3rd, Cole Mazziotti; 4th, Lilly Frederick; 5th, Finley Heine
Boys 13-14–2nd, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith; 2nd, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Lexi Weber; 4th, Hannah Green
25-yard Butterfly:
Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–1st, Cammy Frederick
50-yard Butterfly:
Girls 13-14–5th, Finley Heine; 6th, Cole Mazziotti
25-yard Freestyle:
Girls 6U–2nd, Sylvie Dale; 6th, Kenzleigh Moore
Girls 7-8–8th, Brooke Jackson
Boys 7-8–2nd, Marshall Rowland; 5th, Lucas Hamm; 7th, Hayden Hamner; 9th, Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Olivia Dale; 4th, Lexi Weber; 5th, Pyper Clatt; 6th, Evan Cochran; 7th, Cammy Frederick; 10th, Camry Bradley; Addyson Ward, Addley Whitaker
Boys 9-10–2nd, Mason Dole; 8th, Zavier Dale; 10th, Zachary Green
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Elliot Myers; 9th, Hilary Hamm; Alexis Beeler, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–3rd, Ezra Both; 4th, Emit Long; 5th, Brant Heine
Girls 13-14–5th, Lilly Frederick; 6th, Cole Mazziotti; 7th, Keeley Brown; 9th, Finley Heine
Boys 13-14–4th, Aden Drummond
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 4th, Hannah Green
100-yard Individual Medley (IM):
Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth
Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith
100-yard Medley Relay:
Girls 9-10: 1st–Pyper Clatt, Lexi Weber, Cammy Frederick, Olivia Dale
Boys 9-10: 1st–Zavier Dale, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland, Zachary Green
200-yard Medley Relay:
Girls 11-12: 1st–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers
Boys 11-12: 1st–Emit Long, Ezra Both, Brant Heine, Mason Dole
Girls 13-14: 1st–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti