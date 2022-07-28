Memphis Swim Team Competes In Back to Back Meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On July 19, the Memphis Swim Team competed against Adair Swim Association (Kirksville) and Can-Oka (Canton/Kahoka) swim teams at Canton. Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:

100-yard Freestyle Relay:

Girls 7-8: 1st–Kenzleigh Moore, Adelyn Brown, Kaedee Shelley, Brooke Jackson

Mixed 7-8: 3rd–Rucker Ward, Hayden Hamner, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10: 2nd–Pyper Clatt, Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore

Mixed 9-10: 1st–Camry Bradley, Addyson Ward, Zachary Green, Mason Dole

200-yard Freestyle Relay:

Girls 11-12: 1st–Alexis Beeler, Bryleigh Ward, Addy Frederick, Hilary Hamm

Girls 13-14: 1st–Elle Wentworth, Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown

Mixed 15-18: 1st–Hannah Green, Aden Drummond, Emory Black, Cole Mazziotti

25-yard Backstroke:

Girls 6U–1st, Kenzleigh Moore

Girls 7-8–3rd, Brooke Jackson; 5th, Kaedee Shelley; 9th, Adelyn Brown

Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland; 3rd, Lucas Hamm; 4th, Rucker Ward; 7th, Hayden Hamner

Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Pyper Clatt; 5th, Evan Cochran; 9th, Addyson Ward; 10th, Camry Bradley

Boys 9-10–3rd, Mason Dole; 6th, Zachary Green; 7th, Conner Miller

50-yard Backstroke:

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Alexis Beeler; 4th, Addy Frederick; 6th, Hilary Hamm; 8th, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–3rd, Brant Heine; 4th, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–2nd, Keeley Brown

Boys 13-14–4th, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 8U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 8U–2nd, Lucas Hamm; 7th, Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–4th, Camry Bradley

Boys 9-10–4th, Mason Dole

100-yard Freestyle

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth

Boys 11-12–3rd, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–3rd, Keeley Brown; 4th, Finley Heine; 8th, Tessa Trimby

Boys 13-14–5th, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green

25-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 6U–1st, Kenzleigh Moore

Girls 7-8–5th, Brooke Jackson

Boys 7-8–2nd, Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10–6th, Cammy Frederick; 8th, Pyper Clatt

50-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 11-12–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Hilary Hamm; 4th, Addy Frederick; 6th, Alexis Beeler; 7th, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–5th, Brant Heine

Girls 13-14–4th, Cole Mazziotti; 5th, Finley Heine; 6th, Lilly Frederick

Boys 13-14–4th, Emory Black; 5th, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith

25-yard Butterfly:

Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–4th, Cammy Frederick; 8th, Evan Cochran

50-yard Butterfly:

Girls 13-14–4th, Lilly Frederick; 5th, Finley Heine; 7th, Cole Mazziotti

Boys 13-14–2nd, Emory Black

25-yard Freestyle:

Girls 6U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore

Girls 7-8–4th, Brooke Jackson; 9th, Kaedee Shelley; 10th, Adelyn Brown

Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland; 3rd, Hayden Hamner; 7th, Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 5th, Pyper Clatt; 9th, Evan Cochran; Camry Bradley, Addyson Ward

Boys 9-10–5th, Mason Dole; 7th, Zachary Green; 8th, Conner Miller

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 11-12–2nd, Hilary Hamm; 4th, Alexis Beeler; 6th, Addy Frederick; 9th, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–3rd, Brant Heine; 7th, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–5th, Lilly Frederick; 6th, Keeley Brown; 7th, Cole Mazziotti; Tessa Trimby

Boys 13-14–5th, Aden Drummond; 6th, Emory Black

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 6th, Hannah Green

100-yard Individual Medley (IM):

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth

100-yard Medley Relay:

Girls 9-10: 2nd–Pyper Clatt, Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Kierstyn Moore

Mixed 9-10: 3rd–Camry Bradley, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland, Mason Dole

200-yard Medley Relay:

Girls 11-12: 1st–Alexis Beeler, Hilary Hamm, Brant Heine, Emit Long

Girls 15-18: 1st–Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Carlee Smith, Elle Wentworth

Mixed15-18: 3rd–Hannah Green, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Emory Black

On July 20, the Memphis Swim Team traveled to Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy to compete in a meet versus Jacksonville, Hamilton, Keokuk and Sheridan. Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:

100-yard Freestyle Relay:

Mixed 7-8: 1st–Sylvie Dale, Brooke Jackson, Kenzleigh Moore, Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10: 1st–Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick, Lexi Weber, Pyper Clatt; 2nd–Evan Cochran, Addley Whitaker, Addyson Ward, Camry Bradley

Mixed 9-10: 1st–Zachary Green, Hayden Hamner, Rucker Ward, Zavier Dale

200-yard Freestyle Relay:

Girls 11-12: 1st–Kierstyn Moore, Hilary Hamm, Elliot Myers, Elle Wentworth

Mixed 11-12: 2nd–Alexis Beeler, Addy Frederick, Mason Dole, Marshall Rowland

Girls 13-14: 1st–Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown

Mixed 15-18: 1st–Hannah Green, Aden Drummond, Emory Black, Cole Mazziotti

25-yard Backstroke:

Girls 6U–3rd, Sylvie Dale; 5th, Kenzleigh Moore

Girls 7-8–4th, Brooke Jackson

Boys 7-8–3rd, Marshall Rowland; 6th, Lucas Hamm; 8th, Rucker Ward; 9th, Hayden Hamner

Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 6th, Evan Cochran; 7th, Pyper Clatt; 9th, Olivia Dale; 10th, Lexi Weber; Addyson Ward, Camry Bradley, Addley Whitaker

Boys 9-10–3rd, Mason Dole; 9th, Zachary Green; Zavier Dale

50-yard Backstroke:

Girls 11-12–6th, Elliot Myers; 8th, Alexis Beeler; Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–4th, Brant Heine; 5th, Ezra Both; 7th, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–5th, Keeley Brown; 6th, Lilly Frederick

Boys 13-14–3rd, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith; 3rd, Pyper Clatt

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 8U–2nd, Sylvie Dale; 3rd, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 8U–2nd, Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–3rd, Evan Cochran; 4th, Camry Bradley

Boys 9-10–3rd, Zavier Dale

100-yard Freestyle:

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth

Boys 11-12–1st, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–4th, Keeley Brown

Boys 13-14–3rd, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green

25-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 6U–3rd, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 7-8–2nd, Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10–3rd, Evan Cochran; 4th, Cammy Frederick; 5th, Olivia Dale

50-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 11-12–4th, Hilary Hamm; 6th, Elliot Myers; 9th, Addy Frederick; 10th, Alexis Beeler; Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–2nd, Brant Heine

Girls 13-14–3rd, Cole Mazziotti; 4th, Lilly Frederick; 5th, Finley Heine

Boys 13-14–2nd, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith; 2nd, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Lexi Weber; 4th, Hannah Green

25-yard Butterfly:

Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–1st, Cammy Frederick

50-yard Butterfly:

Girls 13-14–5th, Finley Heine; 6th, Cole Mazziotti

25-yard Freestyle:

Girls 6U–2nd, Sylvie Dale; 6th, Kenzleigh Moore

Girls 7-8–8th, Brooke Jackson

Boys 7-8–2nd, Marshall Rowland; 5th, Lucas Hamm; 7th, Hayden Hamner; 9th, Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 3rd, Olivia Dale; 4th, Lexi Weber; 5th, Pyper Clatt; 6th, Evan Cochran; 7th, Cammy Frederick; 10th, Camry Bradley; Addyson Ward, Addley Whitaker

Boys 9-10–2nd, Mason Dole; 8th, Zavier Dale; 10th, Zachary Green

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Elliot Myers; 9th, Hilary Hamm; Alexis Beeler, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–3rd, Ezra Both; 4th, Emit Long; 5th, Brant Heine

Girls 13-14–5th, Lilly Frederick; 6th, Cole Mazziotti; 7th, Keeley Brown; 9th, Finley Heine

Boys 13-14–4th, Aden Drummond

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 4th, Hannah Green

100-yard Individual Medley (IM):

Girls 11-12–1st, Elle Wentworth

Girls 15-18–1st, Carlee Smith

100-yard Medley Relay:

Girls 9-10: 1st–Pyper Clatt, Lexi Weber, Cammy Frederick, Olivia Dale

Boys 9-10: 1st–Zavier Dale, Lucas Hamm, Marshall Rowland, Zachary Green

200-yard Medley Relay:

Girls 11-12: 1st–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers

Boys 11-12: 1st–Emit Long, Ezra Both, Brant Heine, Mason Dole

Girls 13-14: 1st–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti