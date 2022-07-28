Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

The traditional attire of Catholic nuns is called a habit. While of many of the characters in the upcoming Memphis Community Players’ summer production will be adorned in the customary nun garb, the plays title “Drinking Habits” reveals that this ins’t your everyday convent.

Cast members include Lynette Dyer, Angela Westhoff, Lori Fulk, Joe Fulk, Brooke Wineinger, Jeff Dyer, Teresa Cotton and George Koontz.

Sheila Berkowitz is directing the performance. Members of the production staff include Lois Bertram, Haro Donelson, JoAnn Peters, Pam Shalley, Allen Shelley, Kim Smith and Frank Wineinger.

15 Years Ago

On July 16, Scotland County R-1 Transportation Director Dennis Robertson reported that the school’s bus fleet had been burglarized. In all seven different buses were broken into, and the thieves made off with a number of first aid kits.

The Memphis Swimming Pool was also the site of a break-in that occurred the evening of the 16th or early morning hours on the 17th. Pool manager Tonya Hunt reported that the break-in at 9:10 am on July 17. The burglar(s) gained entry to the concession stand by removing a window. The door was also kicked in. Approximately $100 in cash was taken as well as various food items.

On July 18th a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Maple Street was broken into. Owner Lytisha Kelley reported numerous CDs were stolen from the 1998 Corolla.

The investigation continues into these thefts.

The police department reported an arrest made July 16 following vanadalism on the city square. One juvenile was arrested and a second was detained after a park bench was allegedly destroyed by the two youths.

25 Year Ago

Darrin “Darcie” Drumond was named the winner in the Scotland County Fair’s Woman-less Queen Contest. Other members of his court were First Runner-up Vance “Vanessa” Frederick, 2nd Runner-up Shawn “Shawna” Douglas, and Miss Congeniality Adam “Adell” Norton. Other contestants were Tom Matlock, Ed Hogarth, Ralph Small, Wayne Winn, Mike Steeples, Kelly Spray, and Mark Drummond.

35 Years Ago

Everett Keith, owner of Keith’s Cafe, Memphis, was recently honored by the Scotland County Rotary Club with the 1987 Community Service Award.

Keith opened his first business in 1949, where the woodshop is now located. In 1951 he moved to the present location at the corner of Highway 136 and Business 136. He and his wife Zelda have made a name for themselves nation-wide for the good steaks and good food served at Keith’s Cafe.

A very modest man, who quite often requests no mention of his donations be made, Keith was selected for the award for his generosity and help given to the community and individuals in the community.

60 Years Ago

For fifty or more years some members of the Lou E. Knott family has prepared Abstracts of Tile for people of Scotland County. The Arden Eager office has purchased the Abstract business. Mable Knott Todd, Iva and Ar need no introduction, as they have been compilling Abstracts of Title for many years.

70 Years Ago

The Missouri Highway Commission will move quickly next week to get the state’s 10-year modernization and expansion program rolling. On Friday, August 1, just two days after legislation making the program possible becomes effective, the Commission will take over about 1500 miles of exisiting county roads for maintenance by its state forces. This will be the first in a series of annual local road take-overs in that part of the new program aimed at adding 12,000 miles of rural roads to the state systems.

Tonight, Thursday July 24, many Scotland County farmers may want to attend two different meetings as well as the county fair. They will have to choose between the swine producers meeting at the Palmyra city hall and the Good Roads Association meetings at the courthouse in Edina, at 7:30, unless they decide to go to the fair.

The worst summer forest fire season since fire protection was established 1938, has finally been relieved by general rains over the Ozark regions, but the record for June and early July showed 28 reportable blazes that swept over 2,334 acres of timber.

Powell’s store opened for business on the south side of the square Tuesday after being closed three weeks. The north side of the square where the Better Gas Service is now located.

75 Years Ago

Reports were prevalent in Memphis Tuesday morning that a flying saucer had been seen over Memphis early in the morning which looked like it was about to land.

Floyd Burgess, who is a dairy herdsman on the Dr. C.M. Browning farm just north of Memphis, found a large plastic weather balloon and the instrument and brought them to the house. Several people went to the farm and saw it.

The balloon was made of transparent plastic, was about 25 feet long and when inflated, looked as though it might have been from 12 to 18 feet across. The instrument was in a small weather proofed cardboard box suspended by strings from a 12-inch hoop at the bottom of the balloon.

80 Years Ago

The American Hero Day, observed in Gorin and Rutledge, Friday night, July 17, and in Memphis, Saturday, July 18, was responsible for the sale of several thousands of dollars in sales of war bonds and stamps.

100 Years Ago

Thursday afternoon the ladies of the Baptist Church gave a farewell party at the home of Miss Mary Davidson for Mrs. J. Shaw and Mrs. Wm. L. Scott, who were moving to Columbia, MO August 1.

Mrs. Simeon Martin was surprised at her home in Memphis, Tuesday afternoon by the members of the division of Methodist Church.