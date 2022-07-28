Congratulations to Pashia Ludwick. She is the July Spirit of SCH winner at Scotland County Hospital this month. Pashia is the morning cook for the Hospital’s Dietary Services Department. Prior to being the cook for the Hospital, she was a cook at the Scotland County Care Center for 11 years. Here’s what her nominator said about her, “Pashia has been working extra hard to create new recipes for meetings and to provide outstanding food service to our inpatients. Pashia is always happy to help or to learn new things.” Pashia and her one-year-old daughter, Rachel, live in Memphis. Way to go Pashia!