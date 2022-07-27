Reverend Betty Jane (Grother) Boyd, 98 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri.

The daughter of Joseph and Emma (Dennis) Grother, she was born on June 9, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa.

On July 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Hoffman Boyd in Des Moines,

Betty is survived by her daughter, Robin McCullar and husband, John of Lancaster, Missouri; one granddaughter, Roberta Ragland and husband, Chuck of Kirksville, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; other family members and many church family members.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Boyd on July 19, 1997; 3 brothers, John, Loren and Clifford Grother and 4 sisters, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grother, Ida Minor, Lillian Reasoner and Helen Arty Shanks.

Following their marriage, Betty and Robert worked together in the ministry, evangelizing and pastoring. Betty was ordained in July 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa and was ordained 67 years.

She received a Keeper of the Flame Award in July 2017 for her ministry. Robert and Betty had formerly pastored churches in Decater, Garden Grove, Tama and Corydon, Iowa.

After starting the church in Glenwood, Missouri, by holding services in the town hall and various homes, they were instrumental in building the present church building in 1973 and remained pastors of that church until Robert’s health failed. Betty enjoyed holding garage sales, attending garage sales and auctions. She liked to watch old classic TV shows including Lassie, Gun Smoke and Little House on the Prairie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Doctor Ray Brewer, District Superintendent, Northern District, Assembly of God officiating. Music will be provided by Rick Addison, pianist and Roberta Ragland and Ruth Addison, soloists with a special selection of “What A Day That Will Be”. The Kelly Sisters will be performing “It Is Well With My Soul”. Pallbearers will be Donald Hurley, David Weilbrenner, Erik Richardson, Kainen Lee, Brenden Harris and Doug Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Boyd, Loren Weilbrenner, Charlie Thompson, Gene Reasoner, John Epperson and Donald Epperson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Glenwood Assembly of God. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.