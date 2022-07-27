Fugitive Arrested In Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have apprehended an individual wanted on drug-related charges in Illinois.

According to SCSO Sgt Jason Moss, Donald Delacour, 23, from Payson, IL was taken into custody after numerous tips from concerned citizens of a suspicious individual in the Memphis area.

Delacour is being housed in the Scotland County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois to face the pending charges against him. His bond is set at $1000.

Moss wants to thank the community for keeping a watchful eye and reporting suspicious activity.