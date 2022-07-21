Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

A rural Scotland County farmer lost a large storage shed and the bulk of its contents to a fire Monday afternoon.

The Scotland County Fire Department was dispatched to the Clyde Zimmerman farm on Route H north of Arbela at 4:33 pm with a report that a 40×50 foot machine shed was fully engulfed by fire.

The Cantril, IA and Milton, IA fire departments also responded to the emergency call.

The fire completely destroyed the building which contained approximately 40 late square bales of hay as well as an antique tractor and some auto-body repair tools and equipment.

The fire departments were on the scene for several hours.

The blaze is believed to have been started by spontaneous combustion in the hay.

60 Years Ago

Miss Joyce Dunn, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Dunn, and William Holdren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Holdren were united in marriage, Sunday July 15 at 2:30 pm in the Baring Community Church.

Dr. Richard Parker Yaple, minister of the First Christian Church in Camarca, KS and grandson-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Adams of Memphis and husband of the former Phoebe Roberts of Granger, was ordained into the gospel ministry of the Christian Church of Antioch Christian Church on Wednesday July 11 at 8:00 pm.

Jody Lancaster of J.O. Woodsmall and Son, Memphis, has been presented with the first annual Golden Circle Award by Ford Motor Division Co.

Miss Moira Miller, an International Farm Youth Exchange from Scotland and a guest of the O.W. McClamrock and Mrs. Melba Huff families is to lecture and show slides of her native country, Scotland.

George N. King, general plant engineer for General Telephone Companies of Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska has been named Columbia district manager for General Telephone Company of Missouri.

70 Years Ago

Scotland County fair board will meet in final session Monday night at the fairgrounds to see that everything is in readiness for Scotland County’s finest fair which opens the following evening at 8 o’clock with the religious pageant, “The Man From Galilee.”

Clarence Cannon, Congressman from the ninth congressional district, spoke on the courthouse lawn Monday evening.

The Senior Girl Scouts and their leader, Mrs. Fred Gerth returned from Keosauqua State Park Monday after spending two days at camp there.

About 120 bales of hay were strewn along Highway 15 just south of the junction of Highway 136 near the fairgrounds when a top-heavy truck overturned and landed in a ditch Thursday night.

Mrs. Mary Jean Miller of Rutledge is a candidate for the Bachelor of Science in Education degree at the Missouri State Teachers College this summer.

80 Years Ago

Oil companies in Scotland County have collected 165,989 pounds of scrap rubber, according to a report made by Glenn D. Houtchens, chairman of the salvage committee for Christian Defense Council.

Fire was discovered Monday evening about 7 o’clock among some rubbish at the back of the building owned by Dr. R.R. Hesse and occupied by the Birk ice cream store on the east side of the square. The fire was quickly extinguished before any damage was done to the buildings in the vicinity.

Scotland County’s stunt swept both the Annual County Stunt Night program Friday evening at the Teachers College and then duplicated its first place by taking first place and a silver cup Saturday night on the Kennedy Theater stage at Kirksville. The winner at the college received a plaque.

90 Years Ago

Last week Memphis people experienced the first hot nights of the summer and on Sunday, July 17, about 400 people entered the city swimming pool to escape the heat.

The Memphis Cubs defeated the Edina Athletics at Rugh Field, Sunday, after losing to Douds, IA, the week before.

F.R. Franks, who professed to be the world’s strongest man, appeared on the square Tuesday afternoon to prove it. He placed 15 men weighing 2000 pounds on a platform and then crawled underneath and lifted it with his back and leg muscles.

E.O. Latham, right of way engineer brought a crew of surveyors from Hannibal, MO to survey the proposed changes in Highway 15 and 4. Plans called for bringing 15 through Memphis, letting both of them cross the Broad water ridge.

100 Years Ago

A surprise party was given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Brown of northwest of Memphis, on Monday evening, July 10, it being their daughter, Vera Brown’s birthday. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Will Morton and son, Leland; Mr. and Mrs. Ross Watson and daughter Doris; Chas Crutcher, J. Vic Smith, Dorothy and Melvin Hardman; Pearl and Clarence Ellis, Ariie, John and Perry Hardman, August Edward, and George Morrison, Basil Timmerman, Goldie and Daisy Ahlrichs, Lloyd Buford, and Albert Lancaster, Pearl and Blanche Stivers, Hughie Davis, Harold Rodgers, and Leon Hines.

One branch of the Mayhill Stock Company arrived in Memphis, Monday, and put their tent on the D.O. Morgan lots south of the post office. Esther and Babe Mayhall were with the company and had a cast of 15 people in the show. They made their first appearance in Memphis in 1908 and had been making Memphis in their regular rounds since.