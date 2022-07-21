Dorothy Ewalt Obituary

Dorothy I. Ewalt, 84, of Knox City, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Edina, Missouri, surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born May 29, 1938 in Newark, Missouri, the daughter of Archie Fisher and Edith Frances Latimer Plunkett.

She attended school at Newark, Nelson Rural School, LaBelle, and graduated from the Edina High School in the Class of 1956.

On November 27, 1957, in LaBelle, Missouri, Dorothy married Austin Leo Ewalt and to this union two children were born.

She worked at the LaBelle Manor for seventeen years, Ortec in Kirksville for a year, and the Knox County Nutrition Site for ten years. Dorothy was a member of the Knox City Baptist Church, the Colony Eastern Star Chapter since 1977, and served as a board member of the Knox City Senior Housing for several years, all the while being a farm wife.

Dorothy is survived by a son, Clifton Ewalt of Knox City, Missouri, and Sheryl Myers; a daughter, Denise and Larry Head of Memphis, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Shania Ewalt, Mark and Michelle Peavler, Travis and Colby Peavler, Alan and Crystal Peavler, Regina Doss, Michael and Amanda Head, and Jeremy Head; sixteen great-grandchildren including, Kaysleigh Austin Hamlin and Brynleigh Martina Hamlin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Edith Plunkett; husband, Austin Ewalt on February 21, 2002; a brother, Dallas Oren Plunkett; a sister Frances Geraldine “Gerry” Bowles Tarvid; and a grandson, James Peavler.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Visitation will also be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Knox City Cemetery in Knox City, Missouri.

Pastor Mike Wilson will officiate and music will be provided by Paul and Marsha Burton. Casket Bearers will be Kenny Dooley, Darold Thrasher, Nellis Kotsenburg, Dennis Thrasher, David Whan, and Kevin Thrasher.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Dorothy Ewalt may be left to the Knox City Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537