ARPA Injecting More than $2.7 Billion  into State Budget

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BY NEMO RPC

While cities and counties are busy allocating American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated directly to them, they will want to keep an eye on the significant funding that has been made available by the state. House Bill No. 3020 outlines the state’s plans for the $2.787 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Missouri, which will be available to communities through a variety of grant opportunities in a wide range of areas.

Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations include funds for the following items:

$460,122,580 federal stimulus funds for public higher education institutions’ top/most transformational capital improvement projects.

$411,720,074 federal stimulus funds and 11 staff for investments in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, and lead service-line projects in Missouri.

$250,000,000 federal stimulus funds to expand broadband availability.

$183,288,200 federal funds for renovations and new construction for lab space associated with the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Laboratory-Jefferson City, the Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Quality Laboratory, the Department of Health and Senior Services’ State Public Health Laboratory, and the Department of Public Safety’s Crime Laboratory. (DPS, DHSS)

$148,713,118 federal funds for capital improvement grants to federally qualified health centers, certified community behavioral health organizations, and community mental health centers. (DMH)

$126,135,000 federal stimulus funds for modernizing online government services by implementing various technologies at the enterprise level.

$100,000,000 for community development and revitalization.

$75,000,000 federal stimulus funds to prepare physical infrastructure for industrial expansions.

$40,900,200 federal stimulus funds for upgrading water and wastewater systems in Missouri State Parks.

$32,602,602 federal stimulus funds for State Fair Improvements, including a new 120,000 square foot covered arena and stormwater projects to reduce runoff and improve water quality discharge around the fairgrounds.

$31,500,000 federal stimulus funds for the University of Missouri Thompson Center to provide a facility that is suitable for serving the unique needs and the volume of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

$30,000,000 federal stimulus funds for workforce development.

$30,000,000 federal stimulus funds for a grant program for emergency medical services personnel, fire departments, and public safety officers to address various needs in their agencies, including equipment, training, and technology.

$30,000,000 for local tourism development.

$30,000,000 federal stimulus funds for the construction of a new building for the Northland Career Center to provide advanced workforce development.

Grant programs have been established for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, cell towers, port authorities, broadband infrastructure, and a wide range of economic development grant opportunities. The full list of programs can be viewed here.

All programs, funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and expended by December 31, 2026.

NEMO RPC looks forward to working with our communities to pursue these many opportunities.