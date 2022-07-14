Route B in Scotland County to Close as Bridge Replacement Project Begins

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, July 25 at 7:00 a.m., Scotland County Route B will close for a bridge replacement project beginning over the North Fork North Fabius River, located 0.1 mile west of Route JJ. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract earlier this year to Mera Excavating, LLC of Bonnots Mill, Missouri in the amount of $1,032,191.

“The contractor will have 108 days to complete replacing the existing structure, built in 1949. The work is estimated to be completed by mid-November, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford.

Summer is a great time for traveling our beautiful state! Whatever your travel plans in Missouri, MoDOT has you covered with tools that will help make your traveling smooth, safe, and prepared! Go to modot.org and click on the traveler tab to see highway construction zones, sign up for road closure text alerts, and learn how you can help make our roads safer.