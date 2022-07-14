Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

15 Years Ago

SCR-1 School District is among only 1,556 schools across the nation participating in the We the People Picturing America Program Grant.

The grant from the Educational Endowment for Humanities provides a collection of large-scale laminated reproductions depicting the works of American art, as well as other educational resources on American art and history.

In May 2007, the first round of Picturing America awards was announced. More than 1,500 schools will receive the Picturing America collection, which will ship in September 2007. In accordance with the grant requirements, participating schools will display the images and incorporate them in classes during the 2007-2008 school year, and submit a final report by May 31, 2008.

The local grant application was prepared by Denice Blaine and Jane Gelbach.

35 Years Ago

Attorney George Gundy opened his law office, located at 104 West Madison (former Wm. O. Green office), on July 8.

Gundy was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in northern Virginia. He received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Virginia Common Wealth College, Richmond, VA. He received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Prior to coming to northeast Missouri, Gundy served four years as City Attorney for Webb City, a city with a population of 7,000. In April 1987 he opened his law practice in Lancaster. Gundy plans to keep both the Lancaster and Memphis office open five days a week. He presently serves as prosecuting attorney for Schuyler County.

45 Years Ago

Miss Connie Lee Shelley, daughter of Ms. Helen Dial, was recently selected as Scotland County High School Drum Majorette for the 1977-1978 school year.

Connie will be a junior next year. She is attending twirling camp this week at Northeast Missouri State University. Connie has always been active in school and sports. She has been a band member for seven years. She played the French horn in stage band and was a twirler in marching band.

Twirlers for next year will be Terrie Ransford, Jan Rood, Janie Eggleston, Tracy Parker, Deanna Rood, Chris Tinkle, and Debbie Norton.

60 Years Ago

Plans are being completed for a Jaycees sponsored Street Fair to be held on the square in Memphis on the week of September 10 to 15 inclusive, according to an announcement made by that organization this week.

A master of Education degree was awarded to James Callahan, June 16, by the University of Illinois. Mr. Callahan received his B.S. degree from the University of Missouri in 1957.

Miss Barbara Padgett, daughter of Mrs. Edgar B. Padgett, and Roger Briggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Briggs, were united in marriage on Sunday, July 8, at 4 pm, DST, at the First Presbyterian Church in Memphis. The Rev. J. Joseph Trower performed the ceremony in the presence of relatives and friends.

Eighty-four ladies from several country clubs in Northeastern Missouri and Southeastern Iowa attended the annual Ladies Day held Friday at the Memphis Country Club.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Forquer of Rutledge are the parents of a daughter, born July 6 at the Loughlin Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and six ounces.

70 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Benda are the parents of a daughter, Wanda Lee, who was born June 14, at Huntley, IL, according to word received here this week. Mrs. Benda is the former Miss Anna Lee Baldwin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elsea Baldwin.

Miss Anna Lee Witcher and Robert L. Wilson, both of Quincy, IL were united in marriage at the Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy on Sunday afternoon, July 6, at 3 o’clock. The Rev. Lyle Brassfield, minister of the church, performed the ceremony in the presence of relatives and friends.

Five men are scheduled to leave Memphis, July 24, for army service. The five are Ruel Eugene Elschlanger, Leonard Vern Sprague, Cletus Edward Bergthold, Danny Lee Hinds, and Carroll Gene Kittle.

The Memphis Lions Club decided to find out the cost of erecting their Statue of Liberty replica before taking any further action on the project after cosiderable discussion at a luncheon meeting Monday in the Memphis Hotel dining room.

Miss Martha Browning, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.M. Browning and Mrs Velma Odell Elliott, both of Memphis are candidates for B.S. in Education degrees at the State Teachers College in Kirksville.

80 Years Ago

C. Hillis Curry, who formerly worked in the J.C. Penney store in Memphis, and who is now working in the Penney store at Quincy, was married in Memphis on Sunday, July 5, at 1:30 pm to Miss Helen Hope Hall of Downing.

Mrs. George T. Dierking received a telegram yesterday from her husband, Lt. Commander George T. Dierking, that he had been transferred from Pearl Harbor to San Francisco.

Fifty tons of old rubber had been turned in to the filling station in Scotland County in the rubber drive, according to Glen D. Houtchens, chairman of the drive committee.

100 Years Ago

Lilly Nichols, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Nichols of near Upton died Thursday night after eating Poison Ivy berries, mistaking them for wild grapes. She and some little girls had been eating blackberries and her parents did not know she had eaten the poison ivy berries until after her death when one of the little girls told them of eating “wild grapes.”

Graduates of the 1922 high school class requested to call at Judge W.T. Reddish office for their diplomas. They were ordered some time previous to the closing of school but had just been received Judge Reddish was secretary of the Memphis school board.