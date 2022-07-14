Jackson Family Recognized as Missouri Farm Family for Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Jackson family was selected as the Scotland County Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Scotland County and the local Farm Bureau. David and Jodie Jackson, along with their children, Sadie, Morgan and Brooke live on the family farm south of Memphis, Missouri.

Sadie, Morgan and Brooke are members of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club. Jodie is the poultry, foods, and arts and crafts leader for the club. She will be taking on the role of Art Hall

Superintendent at the Scotland County Fair starting next year. Sadie’s 4-H projects this year are

Poultry, Shotgun, Rifle, Horses, Foods, Photography and Arts and Crafts. Morgan’s 4-H projects this year are Poultry, Shotgun, Rifle, Dogs, Foods, Photography and Arts and Crafts. Brooke’s 4-H projects this year are Poultry, Rifle, Dogs, Foods, Photography and Arts and Crafts. Sadie is in the running for 4-H Queen this year.

David, Jodie and the girls operate Jackson Five Farms, which include 50 head of cows and calves and own over 200 head of chickens having 15 different breeds and varieties. Poultry is our main 4-H project. We really love our birds. We hatch over 200 baby chicks every year to add to our flock or to sell. We also sell Farm Fresh Eggs and Butcher Chickens. David and his dad hay over 500 acres of hay each year. David and Jodie also own and operated Jackson Auction Service and Jackson Machinery Sales. Jodie has worked at the Scotland County Hospital for 21 years in the Medical Records office and has been helping in the Business Office.

The Jackson Family enjoys watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, KC Chief Football, and any Scotland County School Sport. They love to travel to watch the Cardinals play in different stadiums. Sadie will be joining the Memphis FFA Chapter this year. She is also in Basketball, Band, Campus Bowl, Track, Indoor Color Guard and Chorus. Morgan is in Softball, Basketball, Band, Track and Art. Brooke is in Swim Team, Dance, Softball, and Basketball and is a big supporter of her big sisters. David and Jodie love to support their girls in all that they do. David and Jodie are both graduates of Scotland County R-1 (class of 1993 & 1999). They love to support SCR-1 school activities.

The Jackson Family want to wish all exhibitors the best of luck and hope everyone has fun at the 2022 Scotland County Fair.