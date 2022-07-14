Commission Approves FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.

The STIP makes available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, making it the state’s largest program. This includes $100 million from the Governor’s Rural Route program, which will address low volume roads in FY 2023. Of the remaining $9.9 billion, the STIP details $7.65 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.5 billion each year over each of the next five years.

“Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “The new STIP—our largest to date—is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do. By working with planning partners across the state and listening to the needs of the communities we serve, we’ve made these plans to take care of this massive system.”

The program details a focus on preventive maintenance improvements to Missouri’s nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges. The draft STIP was released in May for public review, and MoDOT received 317 comments.

The STIP also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested. The Final STIP is available online at https://www. modot.org/statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip

Scotland County projects approved in the STIP include:

•MO 15 bridge replacement over North Fork Wyaconda River 0.4 mile south of Rte. EE near Memphis. Project involves bridge H0898. Project scheduled for 2022-2023 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $1,134,000.

•MO 15 pavement improvement (10.82 miles) from the Iowa State line to Rte. 136 east junction in Memphis. Project scheduled for 2025-2026 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $1,668,000.

•MO 15 pavement improvement (22.46 niles) from Rte. 136 west junction at Memphis to Rte. 6 north junction at Edina in Knox County. Project scheduled for 2025-2026 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $2,716,000.

•RT A bridge improvement over BNSF Railway 0.3 mile east of Rte. M near Rutledge. Project involves bridge A2740. Project scheduled for 2023- 2024 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $596,000.

•RT H bridge replacement over North Branch Wyaconda River 3.2 miles east of Rte. 15 near Brock. Project involves bridge X0173. Project scheduled for 2022-2023 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $1,189,000.

•RT MM pavement improvement (5.24 miles) from Rte. 136 in Memphis to Rte. M. Project scheduled for 2026-2027 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $571,000.

•RT T bridge replacement over South Fork Middle Fabius River 4 miles east of Rte. A near Bible Grove. Project involves bridge P0401. Project scheduled for 2022-2023 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $1,316,000.

•RT T bridge improvement over North Fork Middle Fabius River 1.9 miles west of Rte. 15 near Bible Grove. Project involves bridge A2885. Project scheduled for 2023-2024 fiscal year. Estimated total cost $763,000.