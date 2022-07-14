Award Nominations Open for Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety
PROTECTED CONTENT
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be recognizing individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in making our roadways safer, moving Missouri toward zero fatalities. Recognition will be given through several statewide awards and an award for each regional coalition.
The statewide awards include:
Buckle Up Phone Down Champion
Lay Down the Law Award
Tempe Humphrey Award
HOPE (Highway Opportunities through Professional Engineering) Award
The Show Me Zero Regional Award recognizes an individual or group from each coalition region who has shown exemplary leadership in endeavors that significantly improve highway safety.
Nominations will be accepted June 27-August 10. Award winners will be announced at the Highway Safety and Traffic Conference on September 28, 2022.
To learn about the conference and submit a nomination for the awards, visit https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/highwaysafetyconference
Please help us in sharing this information by posting it on your website, social media accounts, sending emails, etc.
Questions? Contact Ashley Metelski, Ashley.metelski@modot.mo.gov or Kacey Wilson, Kacey.Wilson@modot.mo.gov