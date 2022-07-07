Rotary Club of Scotland County Holds Annual Banquet, Inducts 10 New Members

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Rotary Club of Scotland County nearly shriveled up and blew away due to the circumstances of the worldwide pandemic the last two years. The few active members that tried to hold the group together believed the future was bleak for the club’s livelihood. There was threat that the club’s efforts to host BINGO and the Chicken/Chop BBQ at the annual Antique Fair on the Memphis square would be unattainable in 2022, due to lack of active membership in the club over the course of the last two years. Club officials rallied the community, and several business leaders and retirees answered the call. Ten new members were inducted into the club at their Annual Banquet on June 29.

The Scotland County Rotary Club held their annual banquet on June 29, 2022, for the purpose of inducting new members, presenting scholarship recipients with a check and installation of officers. Rotary club members and invited guests enjoyed a meal at Keith’s Cafe. After Jeff Behrens turned over the presidential gavel to the new club president Kevin Brown, Kevin inducted ten new members into the club. Those members are: Nancy Holt-Scotland County Health Department, Kim Ludwick-Scotland County Health Department, Sarah Steele-Scotland County Health Department, Elaine Cross-Retiree, Freddie Henderson- Retiree, Jason Moss- Law Enforcement, Joe Fulk-Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri, Tasha Eggleston-Wood- Incoming Scotland County Treasurer, Wendy Nielson-Wendy’s Sinsations and Michelle VanGorkum-Scotland County Assessor.

The scholarships totaled $3,000 this year and $500 checks were presented to six 2022 Scotland County R-1 Seniors. The scholarship recipients are: Zac Behrens attending Northwest Missouri State University, Emiley Dial attending Columbia College, Alayna Whitaker attending John Wood Community College, Kabe Hamlin attending Moberly Area Community College, Baileigh Phillips attending Truman State University and Trayton Buckallew attending Northwest Missouri State University.

Jared Cerroni went home with a check in the amount of $3,000 for the American Patriot Scholarship. This scholarship is funded by an anonymous donor who is a retired career military officer with strong ties to Scotland County. The donor asked the Scotland County Rotary Club to administer the scholarship on the donor’s behalf each year. Applicants of the scholarship provide a written essay on the meaning of patriotism and how it applies to their values, etc. Finalists then provide an oral presentation to the Rotary club in May. The public is welcome to contribute to this local scholarship fund to help perpetuate it. If you are interested, contact Bill Kiddoo at US Bank-Memphis Branch.

This year’s SC Rotary Club officers are: President-Kevin Brown, Attorney at Law, Vice-President- Kristal Phillips, Corner Perk & More, and Treasurer-Corey Stott, KMEM-FM Radio.

With ten new members on the roll call of the Rotary Club of Scotland County, coupled with the existing active members, the Rotary club is pleased to announce that they will once again be hosting BINGO at the Scotland County Antique Fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, August 25, 26 & 27. The club will be BBQing Pork Chops and Chicken quarters on Saturday to be served immediately following the parade. Please come out and support your local Rotary Club.