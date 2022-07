If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Heather Harper

On Monday, June 27 at 9 am, NEMO Construction began work on putting a new awning on the Memphis Theater. The new metal roof was put on by 4 pm, with finishing touches being completed on Tuesday, June 28.

The original awning had been accidentally torn off the theater on Feb.3.