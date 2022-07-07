Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan today announced the Scotland County Memorial Library received an eReader Exploration Grant in the amount of $1,145.

The grant will provide funds to public libraries to help library staff, volunteers, and patrons learn about eReader devices through a hands-on experience. This allows public libraries that participate in a Missouri State Library 3Reader training session to purchase several of the more popular and stable eReader devices available to serve patrons who need assistance with eReaders as they download materials.

15 Years Ago

The seventh annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Scotland was held on June 15 and 16. Prior to the opening ceremony, a survivor reception was at the VFW, where visiting, music, and refreshments were provided. Following the singing of the National Anthem by Schelle Cooley and the presentation of the colors by the VFW Post #4958, 60 survivors participated in the opening laps of the Relay. Survivor Beverely Krouse shared her cancer story with the crowd, followed by the presentation of the Hero of Hope Awards to Elizabeth McClamorch and Chris Tinkle.

Team games were held throughout the night, with breakfast available to team members at 5 am, Saturday morning. A total of $23,295.68 was raised.

45 Years Ago

Tom Glass flew to Hannibal on June 25 and successfully passed the test for his private pilot’s license.

Tom’s instructor was Audrey Glass. Tom is 18 years old and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Audrey Glass.

60 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde L. Peters announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Wilma Jean to Roger Beck, the son of Mr. and Mrs. F. Beck of Wheaton, MN.

Funeral services for Robert Kutzner, 26, who was killed early Friday evening in a training plane accident at Ft. Lewis, WA, will be held in Memphis, Sunday.

The annual Ladies Day Gold Tourney will be held this coming Friday, July 6 at the local club.

The commission from the President of the Rebekah State Assembly appointed Mrs. Edith Prather as District Deputy President.

Miss Karen Sue Dochterman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Dochterman of Granger, MO became the bride of Danny Eugene Egbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Egbert of Wyaconda, MO in an impressive double ring ceremony, Sunday afternoon, at 2:30, June 24 in the home of the bride’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Harvey of Arbela, MO.

Etts Angeline Ferris, daughter of J.D. and Angeline Holcomb, was born July 22, 1880, in Scotland County, Missouri. She passed away at the home of her son, Oline, Juen 30, 1962 at the age of 81 years, 11 months, and eight days.

Larry C. Curry, fireman apprentice, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl H. Curry of Memphis, MO., serving aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Coraal Sea, recently helped to make a life for the Chinese refugee streaming into Hong Kong a little more pleasant. During a recent visit to the British colony, the crew of the mighty carrier donated blood to the British Red Cross to be used by needy refugees.

65 Years Ago

Forrest Martin reports the disposition of a wolf pack in the Northwest part of the county in Miller Township recently. The pack killed was composed of five wolves, a mother, and four little ones. The mother was trapped, three wolves were dug out by Martin and the dogs disposed of one.

The pack was known to have killed ten sheep for Lowell Newland in February of this year and was also thought to have been responsible for sporadic sheep killings since that time.

70 Years Ago

Sunday, June 29, Mr. and Mrs. O.K. Wilder held an open house in their home in Gorin to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The occasion was planned by their daughter and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer LaFrenz of Wyaconda. The wedding in 1892 was held at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Smith, the present Russel Nickel’s home. The ceremony was performed by Rev. W.C. Hardman. Seven of the guests at that time were present Sunday. They were Mrs. Maud Ratherford and Mrs. Effie Kite, sisters of the bride; Mrs. Lillian Horn, cousin of the bride; Wade Pulliam, brother of the groom; Mrs. Grace Hicks, Mrs. Bessie Wise, and Mrs. Cora Ladd Fleming.

Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Moore attended the wedding of the granddaughter, Katherine Moore, and daughter Mr. and Mrs. Frank Moore to Wayne Williams of Wri City, MO., Saturday, June 28, at 2:30 pm at the Presbyterian Church in New Florence, MO.

Three places of business were broken into in Gorin, Tuesday night or early yesterday morning according to Sheriff Evans, who with Deputy Laws were called to investigate. The Myer Cafe, the Wilson Cafe, and the Sante Fe Deport were the three places entered.

80 Years Ago

Pvt. Roy McDaniel of Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and Miss Ilene Overfield of Memphis were married Saturday in a single ring ceremony by Rev. E.L. Painter at the Baptist parsonage at 6 o’clock.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Acton, on Tuesday, June 30, at 10:30 am. He has been named Russell Lowell.

Mrs. Lucille Walker has been employed by County Superintendent Josee R. Powel to perform the duties of his office while he is serving his country in the armed forces.

The last ten of the large quota of 69 men sent from Scotland County during the month of June to enter the armed forces left last night.