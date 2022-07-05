Ella Wenger Martin Obituary

Ella Wenger Martin, 75 years, 5 months, twenty-six days, of rural Arbela, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.

Ella was born January 2, 1947, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Phares and Annie Wenger Zeiset, one of fifteen children.

On March 11, 1967, near East Earl, Pennsylvania, in Lancaster County, Ella married Henry O. Martin, and to this union six children were born.

Ella and Henry moved to Northeast Missouri in 1974 to raise their family. They were members of the North View Mennonite Church, north of Arbela, Missouri.

Ella is survived by five children, Marilyn and Charles Zimmerman of Arbela, Missouri, Doris and David Martin of Rutledge, Missouri, Merle and Paula Martin of Birnamwood, Wisconsin, Mary Ella and Lewis Burkholder of Baring, Missouri, and Vernon and Sarah Martin of Kalona, Iowa; thirty-nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; seven brothers, Alan and Esther Zeiset of East Earl, Pennsylvania, John and Verna Zeiset of Knox City, Missouri, Walter and Ruth Ann Zeiset of Manheim, Pennsylvania, Irvin and Mildred Zeiset of East Earl, Pennsylvania, Edwin and Karen Zeiset of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, and Raymond and Marion Zeiset of Millersburg, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Lizzie and John Horst of Lyons, New York, Mary and Alvin Good of Memphis, Missouri, Anna and Luke Zimmerman of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Emma and Leroy Martin of Denver, Pennsylvania, and Edna and Willis Martin of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Emma Zeiset; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Phares and Annie Zeiset; husband, Henry Martin on March 25, 2006; a son, Leland Earl Martin in 1984, at the age of 9; an infant grandson; a brother, Elmer Zeiset; and a sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Loren Martin.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 at the North View Mennonite Church north of Arbela, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Burial will be in the North View Mennonite Cemetery, north of Arbela, Missouri.

Abner Oberholtzer, Nelson Martin, Kenneth Zimmerman and Daryl Hurst will officiate and Casket Bearers will be Stephen Martin, Jotham Martin, Daniel Martin, Dale Zimmerman, Dervin Zimmerman, and Randall Martin.

The family requests no flowers, your presence and prayers are welcome.