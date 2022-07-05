Dale B. Trask Obituary

Dale B Trask was born in Cantril, Iowa on May 15, 1936, a son of Chauncey Edward and Ruth B (Northrup) Trask. He graduated from Kahoka High School with the Class of 1954. After high school, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas and Quartermaster School in Fort Lee, Virginia, he was assigned to the 10th Infantry Division in Bamberg, Germany where he served as the assistant regimental supply sergeant.

He was honorably discharged after three years of service.

While stationed in Germany, Dale was introduced to Maria Koenigbauer by mutual friends. They married and became the parents of three daughters: Elizabeth, Linda, and Laurie. Following military service, Dale was employed as a station agent for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, serving at locations in Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois. The family resided in Memphis, MO from 1958 until 1971 at which time they moved to Columbia, MO.

Dale attended evening classes at Columbia College where he graduated, at the age of 45, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He held professional accreditation as a Certified Purchasing Manager from the National Association of Purchasing Management. He was employed at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1971 until his retirement in 1998. He served as the military supply officer for the University’s Army and Air Force ROTC programs and worked as a buyer in the Procurement and Materials Management department. Dale researched and authored a history of the Northrup and Trask families. He was a Past Master of Memphis Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Maria, their three daughters: Elizabeth (Michael) Grissom of Columbia MO, Linda (Larry) McDaniel of Gladstone, MO, and Laurie Trask of Columbia. MO, three grandchildren; Ali McDaniel, Jenna McDaniel, and Sean Grissom. He is also survived by his brother Harry Alan Trask of Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Maurice Wade, and James William Trask, sister Mary Ruth Gray and half-brothers Edward Almon and Gene McFarland Trask.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Memphis Depot, in care of the Downing House Museum and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.