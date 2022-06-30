Railroad Work to Temporarily Close Route U in Scotland County

Weather permitting, BNSF will be completing railroad repairs at the Route U and Route A intersection in Gorin. The road will be closed Thursday, July 7 at 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Please use alternate routes.

