Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

With the start of services just weeks away, the Memphis City Council put some of the finishing touches on the creation of the Memphis City Sanitation Department at a special meeting June 21.

Residential trash will be picked up on Tuesdays and Fridays by the city beginning July 2. Locations on Main Street and up to the west will be picked up on Tuesdays. All sites east of Main Street will be picked up on Fridays. Customers are asked to have trash set out on those days by 7 am.

15 Years Ago

An ominous black cloud of smoke rose from a field on the Scotland County and Clark County line as emergency service workers approached the sight of a plane crash on Tuesday, June 26.

But the first responders were relieved to see pilot James D. “David” Wood, emerging from the timber where he had just crashed his 1976 Cessna 188B airplane.

Wood, who was piloting the crop duster, suffered moderate injuries when he clipped the treetops at the edge of the field. He lost control of the plane and it went down in heavy timber on the Clark County side of the line.

The plane landed on its top, dousing the pilot in the fertilizer and herbicide chemicals before the fuel tanks caught fire.

Wood, who was wearing a helmet and safety harness, was able to free himself from the wreckage before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 am.

60 Years Ago

A $500 college scholarship awaits some young person who graduated this spring from high school in Missouri. All that is necessary is for the student to submit the winning essay, in 500 words or less on the subject, “Why I Believe in the Principles of the Democratic Party.”

The Farmers Elevator and Produce Co., of Memphis is announcing this week the purchase of the C.S. (Barney) Phillips Coal Company and will operate the business in conjunctino with the feed and produce business they now conduct.

Miss Mary Lou Gardner, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs Ed Benson and Leon Wheeler of Queen City, were united in marriage Sunday, June 24 at 3 pm in Memphis. Rev. Howard Merchant performed the ceremony in the presence of immediate family.

Kenneth Nelson claimed June Dickinson as his bride on June 2 at the First Methodist Church, South Milwaulkee, WI. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence R. Dickinson of Greensdale, WI. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Nelson of Arbela, MO.

C. Frank Fairchild, who operated the Fairchild Wedding Shop at Fulton, MO., and a former resident of Scotland County, died at 6:45 am in the Fulton Hospital at the age of 51. He had been ill with cancer.

70 Years Ago

Capt. Maurice Parker, Sge. E.T. Ferguson and Patrolman Stagg were in Memphis recently making arrangements for the first drivers license examinations in Memphis since teh new drivers license laws went into effect.

Mr. and Mrs. O.K. Wilder of Gorin, well-known Scotland County couple will observed their 60th anniversary at their home Sunday afternoon, June 29.

The severe hailstorm which struck the northwest and north sections of Memphis, Monday night, June 2, lasted but a few minutes but the damage was done during that few minutes has not yet been entirely determined. Insurance adjusters have been in Memphis the past few days adjusting losses of damage to building roofs caused by the hail. There remains several roofs yet to be examined and losses adjusted. Damage was heavy to both the roofs of buildings and houses alike. Damage had been estimated at between $22,000 and $25,000 in Memphis alone with more yet to be examined. Total estimated damage to buildings and houses in Memphis will run close to $30,000.

Bethel High School was destroyed by fire recently. While direct evidence of incendiarism was found an investigation has been launched by county and state officials.

80 Years Ago

Mrs. J.E. Robbins, who had lived in Arbela for many years and who was one of the oldest residents of the town died at her home there, Friday afternoon, June 19, at 2:30 o’clock after several weeks of illness.

K.T. Montgomery submitted his resignation as secretary of the Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Scotland County at the regular meeting of the board of directors held at the Farmers Mutual office Saturday.

Rev. A.B. Billmann, pastor of the Memphis Christian Church filed application a few months ago to serve in the army as a chaplain.

The scrap rubber campaign,which will end Tuesday, June 30, has brought hundreds of pounds of the valuable war material into the collecting places – the service stations of the county.

100 Years Ago

When Betty Ann West celebrated her birthday at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.L. West in Memphis, there were five generations present and five grandmothers. Among those in attendance were the two grandmothers, Mrs. West and Mrs. Slavin; two great-grandmothers, Mrs. Burns, and Mrs. Morgan, and a great-great-grandmother. Five generations were present on Mrs. West’s side, four on Mr. West’s.

Friday evening forty neighbors surprised J.W. Morton it being his birthday. Among those present were Charles Rodger, and family, Dorothy and Melvin Hardman, Bert Reynolds, Mr. and Mrs. George Davidson and son. Mrs. L.P. Tuck and son, Grant, Henry Riney and family, Thomas Brooks, Ross Watson, wife and baby.

Four head of cattle belonging to Link Overfield were shot after falling through the Fowler Bridge six miles northeast of Memphis. Mr. Overfield was driving thirty head of fat cattle over the bridge to market in Memphis when it fell in. Only four of them were badly injured.

Mrs. Lee Riney was bitten on the left hand by a snake. She went into a cave when the snake dropped from the ceiling fell on her shoulder and bit her as she attempted to remove it. She came to town for medical attention.