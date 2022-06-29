Hospital Auxiliary Gives Back to Several Hospital Departments

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary recently made several purchases to benefit patients and staff at the Hospital and clinics. The Radiology Department requested a mobile lead shield. The mobile lead porta-shield is a convenient and effective way to quickly provide adjustable, mobile radiation protection to personnel or patients. The benefits of a mobile unit allow staff to easily roll and position to precisely where the barrier is needed on a patients of various size & weight.

The Auxiliary also bought an AED trainer for staff to use when teaching CPR and other life support classes. An AED trainer is a “non-shocking” replica of an automated external defibrillator. AED trainers allow instructors to train students on proper AED use in a variety of emergency situations.

The recliner in the EKG room recently broke down and the Auxiliary bought a new chair. Finally, the Auxiliary bought a digital food scale and label printer. This scale weighs food and prints a label with a price, all from a single machine. This was purchased for the Dietary Services Department which was recently approved to make a fresh salad bar available to hospital staff. Staff can buy salad by the pound for lunch several days a week.

Due to the pandemic, the Hospital Gift Shop (located at the South/ Main/ER entrance) had been closed. The Gift Shop is now open Monday – Friday from 11 am – 2 pm. The Auxiliary raises money through sales at the Hospital Gift Shop, Antique Days quilt raffle, pecan sales and Christmas cookie sales. Tickets for this year’s quilt raffle are now for sale in the Gift Shop or from any Auxiliary member. Tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5. The quilt is on display at the Gift Shop.

The Auxiliary meets every third Monday of the month at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church, unless otherwise announced. Membership dues are $1 annually. New members are always welcome and there is always room for new volunteers to work at the Gift Shop.