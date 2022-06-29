Harold Neal Kirkpatrick Obituary

Harold Neal Kirkpatrick, born December 1942, passed away with his family by his side at the age of 78.

Neal is survived by wife Dawn; daughter Ann (Jahaziel) Cantu; grandchildren Elijah, Elizabeth, and Lydia; sister Nola (Joe) Boyd; sister-in-law Marjorie Delaney; and numerous other family members and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Opal Kirkpatrick, and brother-in-law, Bill Delaney.

Neal believed his rural upbringing was fundamental in his life. On the farm, his love of fixing things began with cars and machinery. During his three years serving in the US Navy (including Vietnam), he learned to the love repairing computers. Neal moved with his wife and daughter to Florida in 1981 to pursue a career in banking computer systems and support. For 20 years, he worked at the Kirchman Corporation developing systems, performing system analytics, and supporting his banking customers.

His passion for helping others (employees and customers) along with his extensive knowledge resulted in 35 years working in the field of banking software and financial systems. Throughout these years, Neal was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and neighbor to his family and friends. In retirement, he continued serving friends, family and grandchildren by fixing skinned knees, computers, toys, and household items. His family is thankful for their time with him and will miss his teasing humor and gentle care.

Memorial services were held August 21, 2021 in Orlando, FL.

Graveside services are July 6, 2022, 11 am at the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either MDS Foundation: online at www.mds-foundation.org, or mailed to MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Yardville, NJ 08620 or Pualine Cemetery c/o Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, MO 63555.

Memorials may be sent to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market St. Memphis, MO 63555 Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family with local services.