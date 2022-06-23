Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Police sirens or children’s high-pitched screams of joy, take your pick; you’ll hear plenty on Saturday, June 23 on the Memphis Square as the First Annual Kids’ Safety Day will bring together emeregency service providers and lots of entertainment opportunities for the kiddies to help teach youngsters about safety.

The event, organized by the Scotland County Ambulance Service, will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Guests will be able to view emergency vehicles from area departments. There will be a kids’ smokehouse demonstration to familiarize youngsters with fire and smoke scenarios, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol rollover stimulator that demonstrates the importance of wearing your seatbelt.

Refreshments will be available with hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy as just a few of the menu items.

15 Years Ago

A lifetime of work in the healthcare field paid off for one Memphis woman this month when her efforts were honored by the Missouri State Association of Licensed Practical Nurses. Tina Gerber was chosen from among the group’s 22,000-person membership as the 2007 LPN of the year.

Gerber worked a Kahoka and Edina, serving as the director of nursing at Crosspoint residential care facility in Edina. In 2004 she started back at the Scotland County Care Center in a part-time capacity before rejoining the staff full-time in 2005.

“This is a very caring and dedicated nurse,” stated SCCC Director of Nursing Shelly Girardin. “She is an asset to us. We are so happy to see her efforts on behalf of our residents recognized with such as prestigious honor.”

25 Years Ago

For those of you who remember the photograph of Dean Childress’ stubborn goose, which sat on her nest through the entire 12-inch April snowstorm, she is now a proud mother.

Dean reported the goose hatched a new nest on June 14 with five healthy goslings. Unfortunately an over-protective father has made it a little more difficult to get a picture of the nest this time.

35 Years Ago

On Sunday, June 28, at 1:30 pm, the Boyer house, just north of the Downing House, will be presented to the Scotland County Historical Society and Downing House Museum, by the Boyer family, as a memorial to their parents, as a memorial to their parents, Wallace and Lucille Boyer. A public reception will be held at Downing House following the presentation, to honor the Boyer family for their generous gift.

45 Years Ago

Ronald Wayne Keller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Keller of rural Memphis, recently received his doctor of Osteopathy Degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Keller received his premedical preparation at the University of Missouri Columbia, Central Texas College, and Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville.

He will soon begin his internship at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Dr. Keller is married and has four children.

70 Years Ago

Judge and Mrs. E.G. Bul will be presented with the W.G. Shelly agricultural Achievement Award at a breakfast honoring teh couple at the Methodist Church here Saturday June 14 at 6:30.

The city will purchase enough brick from Hollis Wieland to rebuild the oven at the Municipal lake which has been destroyed by vandals last year. The work will be done as soon as possible in order that it may be used this summer by picnic crowds.

Basil Templeton is advertising this week a grand opening of his new place of business in the Mrs. Roy D. Clark building on South Market street, Friday and Saturday.