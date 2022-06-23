Jackson Named “Spirit of SCH”

Jodie Jackson is the June SPIRIT OF SCH winner at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. She has worked for the hospital since 10/10/01. She works in the Health Information Management Department with medical records and recently got cross-trained to also work with the Business Office in the insurance and cash posting areas. Here’s what the nominator said about Jodie, “Jodie has stepped up and taken on several extra tasks lately. She has recently been trained on some of the in-house billing tasks and even trained some of our other employees in a couple billing processes. Jodie is always willing to help me with patient accounts, even if she is not confident in her ability to figure it out. She either figures it out or finds help to get an answer. She has been very patient and kind with me whenever I have questions.” Jodie and her husband have three daughters and live in rural Scotland County. CONGRATULATIONS Jodie Jackson!