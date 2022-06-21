Gary Lynn Blaise obituary

Gary Lynn Blaise, 70, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds immediately following. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Association.

Gary Lynn Blaise was born on August 24, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to Dwight and Faye Sutton Blaise. Gary graduated with the Mephis, MO High School Class of 1969 and shortly after joined the United States Navy. He had many different duties during his 20-year career with the Navy which allowed him to go from black shoe to brown shoe and Career Counselor. On his first break home from his tour, he met the love of his life, Connie Gonterman. The two were united in marriage on January 13, 1977 and were together for over 47 years.

Gary kept busy after retiring from the service, including helping to manage the Vet’s Club in Keosauqua. Gary had three very important things in his life, his country, his family, and his friends.

He cherished any time spent with Connie and his family and loved getting to hold his new great granddaughter. He did not know a stranger and anyone he met became a new friend. Gary will be missed by his family and many friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harold Blaise and his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Ralph and Betty Gonterman.

Left to honor his memory is his loving wife, Connie Blaise of Keosauqua, IA; three children, Dennis (Vanessa) Barber Jr. of Birmingham, IA, Derek Blaise of Cherokee, IA, and Damian Blaise of Newton, IA; seven grandchildren, Jocelyn, Colt, Kolbi, Callie, Trinity, Damian Jr., and Darrell; one great granddaughter, Paisley; three brothers, Gerald, Sonny, and David Blaise; two sisters, Marcella Girardin and Laveta Comstock, as well as many extended family and friends.