NEMO Officials Association Hosts All Star Basketball Classic

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By David Sharp

The Northeast Missouri Officials Association hosted their 33rd All Star Classic at Kirksville. The June 11, 2022 event featured area boys and girls high school basketball seniors nominated and selected by Northeast Missouri area coaches.

Selected players were placed on opposing Red and Blue teams. The girls Blue team was coached by Reed Plunkett of Marion County High School. Cady Pauley (Milan HS) scored a game high 19 points leading the Blue Team to a 70-55 win. Hannah Feeney (Scotland County HS) tossed in 17 Blue Team points.

Celeste Athon (Green City HS) fired in ten points for the winning Blue Team. The Blue All Stars played better defense overall. Kynleigh White (Brashear HS) sank a three ball with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter for a 15-9 Blue lead.

The Boys All Stars won the boys game by a 69- 64 final score.

Hannah Feeney put in two Blue free throws with 1:20 showing on the first quarter clock. Feeney stole the ball and scored for a 22-11 lead.

Alexis Ellison (Clark County HS) sank a Red Team three pointer, pulling her Red Team back within a 24-17 deficit at the 22 second mark of period one. The Blue Team led 26-17 at the first break.

The Blue All Stars held a 42-26 halftime lead. Alexis Ellison pulled the Red squad back within a 44-31 deficit with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter with a three point goal. Hannah Feeney scored from Kynleigh White for a 54-34 lead at the 1:51 mark of period three.

Summer Goings (Highland HS) tossed in a Red Team three for a 54-37 Blue Team lead after three quarters. Goings cashed in an assist from Alexis Ellison for three points and a 60-45 Blue Team lead with 3:32 remaining.

Summer Goings fired in another perimeter shot for a 64-50 score with 2:19 to play. Scotland County’s Alaynna Whitaker finished with nine points. Kynleigh White tallied four Blue team points.

Alexis Ellison led the Red Team girls with 15 points. Emma Dovin (South Shelby HS) scored 12 points. Summer Goings finished in double figures with ten points. Corinne Vorkink (Kirksville HS) score seven Red points. Ally Burns (Bucklin/Macon Co. HS) scored six points. Delaney Straus (Marion Co. HS) put in seven points.

Celeste Athon edged Alexis Ellison to win the girls Three Point shooting contest in overtime. Luke O’Laughlin of South Shelby High School coached the girls Red All Stars.

The Blue Team closed on a 9-4 run, edging the Red Team boys all stars by a 69-64 final score. Joshua Talton (Monroe City HS) scored a game high 27 Red Team points. Laydon Fields (Green City HS) led the Blue Team with 24 points.

The boy’s game was closely played on the scoreboard. The Red Team opened with an 18-12 first quarter lead. Laydon Fields tossed in a three ball with 7:45 to play in the second quarter. The Red Team led 35-32 at the half.

Laydon Fields drove the lane for a field goal and a 44-41 Blue Team lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Blue All Stars pulled ahead by a 50-45 score at the three quarter pole.

Joshua Talton connected from three point land for a 55-54 Red lead with 5:58 to go in the fourth quarter. Laydon Fields knotted the score at 59 with a three ball at the 3:12 mark of the fourth period.

Landon Bender (North Shelby HS) hit a Red Team free throw for a 60-59 lead with 3:02 to play in the game. Drew Mallett (Highland HS) connected on two Red free throws for a 63-62 Blue team lead at the 1:28 mark of the fourth quarter.

Laydon Fields gave his Blue team breathing room with a three with 50 seconds showing on the game clock. Joshua Talton pulled the Red team back to a field goal deficit with 36.8 seconds to play.

Corbyn Spurgeon (Scotland County HS) and Landon Wood (Putnam County HS) hit key free throws in the final 21 seconds for the 69-64 victory. Kyle Fleshman of Putnam County coached the Blue All Stars.

Kabe Hamlin (Scotland County HS) and Landon Wood scored 11 points each for the winning Blue All Stars. Corbyn Spurgeon put in nine points. Preston Stewart (Macon HS) scored eight Blue Team points. Jacob Becker (Knox County HS) scored three points. Branson Miller (Knox Co. HS) added one point.

Landon Daniel of North Shelby coached the Red All Stars. Drew Mallett scored nine points for the Red Team. Wyatt Molloy (Marceline HS) scored eight points. Landon Bender of North Shelby scored seven points. Brandon Jochimsen (Brashear HS) scored six points. Robert Uhlmeyer (North Shelby HS) participated but did not score.

Ignacio Guerrero (Bucklin/Macon Co. HS) won the boys three point shooting contest. Landon Wood sank all five attempts in the overtime round, sending Laydon Fields to third place.

Branson Miller scored 23 points during the three point contest but was not announced in the top three finishers.