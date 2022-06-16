Road to Close for Pavement Work on Routes in Clark County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be pavement work on routes in Clark County. See below for locations and additional information

Route EE- June 21, the road will be closed at County Road 166 to Missouri Route 81 between 7:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Route EE- June 22, the road will be closed at County Road 173 to Missouri Route 81 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route HH- June 23, the road will be closed at County Road 249 to Route Y between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).