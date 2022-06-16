Missouri DED Announces $41 Million in CDBG-CV Grants

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By NEMO RPC

On June 1st, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced it will award $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 Missouri communities, including two projects with local impact, to help them prevent, prepare for, and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. Funded project types include broadband development, infrastructure improvements, public facility construction, and more.

“As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”

“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens communities, as well as our state’s economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper.”

Among the award recipients was the City of Kirksville, with a $627,103 grant to update its outdated analog 911 emergency system to a next-generation E911 system. The technology upgrades will coincide with the city’s plans to expand its current 911 call center to add additional space to allow proper social distancing while also expanding to add an additional terminal to handle increased call volume and facilitate training of new staff. The grant was written by Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, which is also providing administration for the project.

The Missouri Association of Councils of Government (MACOG) received a $613,750 CDBG-CV grant as part of the announcement. The MACOG broadband planning grant will allow the state association to develop broadband modeling and engineering of feasibility plans throughout the state. NEMO RPC is one of the 17 councils of government statewide that serve the entirety of the Show Me State.

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG-CV program or other CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.