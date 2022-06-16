Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Shopko announced Monday, June 4 that the liquidation sale has ended and the store conversion process to Shopko Hometown will begin immediately at the Memphis, Pamida. The store will remain open during the entire conversion process which will last between five to six weeks.

25 Years Ago

While it may have been a first ever at the recently christened Timber Ridge Golf Course (formerly the Memphis Country Club) it was not a first for Jack Lancaster when he made a hole-in-one on hole number three.

Lancaster scored the perfect shot June 3, just over a month after Timber Ridge opened with new grass greens, replacing the old green country club. He was the first golfer to score a hole-in-one since the reopening of the course. But it is not the first of his golfing career. Lancaster has accomplished the feat twice before, once at the Edina Country Club and once while golfing in Florida.

35 Years Ago

Several residents of Memphis have reported feeling a little of the shake caused by the earthquake last Wednesday evening. The earthquake which centered in Lawrenceville, IL, occurred at approximately 6:55 pm. No damages or injuries were reported from the quake; however the effects were felt in 15 states.

A geophysicist at the St. Louis University stated the quake was caused by the slippage of masses of rock along earth fractures. He says we are in a “window” during which a major quake is likely to occur.

45 Years Ago

A proposal to increase the property tax levy in Scotland County was defeated, 421 to 123, in a special election here last Tuesday.

According to the report, the money from the levy would have gone into the general revenue funds and the proposal would have raised the property tax levy from 50 cents to 75 cents on the $100 assessed valuation of property.

55 Years Ago

Early last Monday evening residents of the community were startled to hear the fire siren at about the time the storm clouds were rolling the most and looking the darkest.

A reminder from David Forsythe, local civil defense director, is that when there is impending danger of the possibility of danger, the fire siren is pressed inot service to warn the residents of the community.

In the event of potential bad storms or other danger, the siren will be blown intermittently – that is, it will blow; then stop; blow, then stop, several times to indicate that residents should take precautions by retiring to a safe area.

70 Years Ago

Judge and Mrs. E.G. Bull will be presented with the W.G. Shelly agricultural Achievement Award at a breakfast honoring the couple at the Methodist Church here Sunday June 14 at 6:30.

The city will purchase enough brick from Hollis Wheland to rebuild the oven at the Municipal lake which was desstroyed by vandals last year. The work will be done as soon as possible in order that it may be used this summer by picnic crowds.

Basil Templeman is advertising this week a grand opening of his new place of business in the Mrs. Roy D. Clark building on South Market Street, Friday and Saturday.

80 Years Ago

A fowl donated to the Business and Professional’s Club by M.W. West was sold at the Memphis Sales Co., for $27.10. Proceeds to go the U.S.O.

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Dean left Kirksville Tuesday for Corpus Christi, Texas, where he had obtained a position in a defense plant says the Daily Express. He has been employed by the Auto Sales Company there for several years and was formerly with Morris Bros. garage in Memphis.

The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis Thursday night passed on an ordinance prohibiting the use of various fishing equipment at any lake or pool owned or operated by the city of Memphis. The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor for anyone to fish in city or operated bodies of water with trout lines, throw line, bank hook, seine, net trap or any other equipment except pole or rod. Not more than two poles or rods may be used by any fisherman at one time.

90 Years Ago

Creek and Birk sublet the wiring contract for the new I.O.O.F. building to J.E. Poole and the lodge let the heating contact to Hal Harie.

Miss Bertha Barnes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Barnes and Allan Hiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chas Hiller of Kahoka were married in Chicago, Saturday May 21.

Scott Brothers of Arbela finished their new filling station at the intersection of the Arbela-Gorin road.

W.W. Gillespie was appointed commissioner in Scotland County to represent the Missouri State Fair.

100 Years Ago

The 20th annual state P.E.O convention was held at Canton. Mrs. Cammack of Kansasa City was elected president, Mrs. Threlkeld, Shelbyville, and Mrs. Shoemaker, Columbia vice-presidents. The delegates from Memphis were Mrs. J.V. Bumbarger, and Mrs. E. Brainerd. Mrs. E. Brainerd was chosen by the convention as official organists.

Miss Lillian E. Pulliam, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Pulliam, was married at their home in Memphis on Sunday June 11, to Erna Gordon Peery of Albany, MO., by Rev. G.L. Eaton. The groom was a student in the University of Missouri and the bride was employed in hte State Historical Society in Columbia.