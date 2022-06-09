Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

It is commendable to see the results of a community working hard to improve itself. Such is the case in Scotland County and Memphis, MO. Recently the city of Memphis was made aware that an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at the swimming pool would improve safety for the patrons of the pool and park.

An AED is a light-weight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can stop an irregular heartbeat, and allow a normal rhythm to resume in a heart in sudden cardiac arrest. With simple audio and visual commands, AEDs are designed to be easy to use for the layman.

When a local sorority was approached to help with the funding of the AED for the pool, they were quite eager to donate and suggest that the AED be a shared community asset and be used seasonally at the pool and the theater. The Memphis Theater officials agreed and an AED was purchased Scotland County Hospital. A wall cabinet was installed at the pool and a bracket installed at the Memphis Theater to house the devise.

35 Years Ago

A true warrior is commonly perceived as being legendary, larger than life. Gary Arnold of Memphis serves aboard one such warrior, the USS Tuscaloosa, a tank landing home ported in San Diego, CA.

The 20-year-old son of Larry and Terry Arnold was recently selected as one of the men onboard who typifies the proud traditions and heritage of Tuscaloosa.

“My major responsibility aboard the Tuscaloosa is being a Navy storekeeper,” says Arnold. “I maintain the the ship’s supply funds and order repair parts and replacement equipment for the ship.”

According to Arnold the Navy allows its people to increase their awareness of the world in which they live. “I’ve been able to to see a lot of different countries I would have seen as a civilian,” says the Navy seaman. “I’ve visited six countries, including Australia and Thailand.”

A 1984 graduate of Scotland County R-1 High School, Arnold joined the Navy, February 1986. After completing bootcamp, at the Navy Training Center in Orlando, FL, he received specialized training as a Navy storekeeper. Arnold reported to the Tuscaloosa in July 1986.

60 Years Ago

Richard N. Payne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Neal Payne of Memphis, MO received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri on June 5. On the same day he receievd his commission as Engsign in the United States Navy Reserve.

Lions officers elected were: President, Ted Gundy; 1st vice-president, Harry Meyer; 2nd vice-president, Wm Henry Adams; Director to 1965, Robert V. Lord Secretary-treasurer, B.H. Hertenstein. Hold over directors are Paul Bradley to 1954, J. Vic Smith. Lion Tamer was Jack Brown, and Tall Twister, Robt. R. Kohl.

Miss Betty J. Riley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reed Riley of Downing, MO., became the bride of Peley Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Smith of Queen City, MO., Sunday May 27 at 3 pm at the Baptist Church in Downing.

70 Years Ago

The worst hail storm in years struck Memphis, Monday night about 11 o’clock. Extensive damage was done to windows, trees screens, gardens, etc.

Cemeteries in Scotland CO., were visited by hundreds of people living in Scotland CO., and by more living in adjoining counties and states who had relatives buried here.

Fifteen members of the 1952 graduating class of Missouri University were elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Roger Oesterreich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward F. Oesterreich of Memphis was one of the fifteen students honored.

80 Years Ago

Scotland County’s oldest citizen, Mrs. Aralia Rush, died at the home of her son, J.E. Rush near Memphis at 12:30 am Friday May 29. Mrs. Rush was past 95 years of age. Her maiden name was Aralia Peck.

There were many beautiful flowers for Decoration Day in Scotland County this year. The rains came about right to produce an abundance of flowers.

Ten young men will leave Memphis the evening of Wednesday June 10 for induction into the United States Army at Jefferson Barracks, MO. The ten men are George McPherson, Raymond E. Woods, Wallace F. Hudnut, Cullie D. Lancaster, Russell Kraus, Noah Fehr Clatt, Paul Hubert Gray, Jess Lee Rockhold, Forrest Shelley, and Forrest James Woods.

90 Years Ago

H.R. Leslie was notified by Senator Roscoe C. Patterson that he had been recommended by Mr. Patterson for the postmastership at Memphis, succeeding H.H. Jones.

Fred Bowman, game warden of Kahoka, came to Memphis and assisted local sportsmen in seining the old creek bed near the light plant and removed a quantity of fish and placed them in the new city resovoir.

Graveling on Hwy 4 from the Schuyler County line to Lancaster was completed by the contractor and opened to traffic. Grading in preparation for gravel surface was progressing rapidly from Memphis west to the county line.

100 Years Ago

The following took teachers examinations Thursday and Friday: O.L. Jones, Lutie Thompson, Winnie Palmer, Hubert Moffett, Gertrude Forquer, Imogene Forquer, Orton Baker, Estaline Cook, Mrs. Florence Steeples, Blanche Prather, J.W. Shultz, Henrietta Breidenstein, Marie Selby, Mrs. Belle Riebel, Mrs. Bessie Snyder, D.H. Newland, Wm. Daniels, Lulu Thompson, Pauline Hale, W.R. Jones, Shirley Cunningham, Edna Duell, Mrs. Grace Wilson, E.C. Isreal, Pearl Kasike, Mary Funk, Margaret Funk and Delphine Moyer.