Melissa Jean Gordon Obituary

Melissa Jean (Mathena) Gordon, age 58, of Viola, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Viola. She was born in Iowa on December 4, 1963, the daughter of Vernon P. and Alice Jean Byrn Mathena.

She was united in marriage to Patrick Gordon on August 22, 1986, in Moline, IL.

Surviving are her husband Patrick Gordon of Viola, IL, her father Vernon Mathena of Rutledge, MO, one daughter Amanda Gordon and fiancé Anthony Taylor of Viola, IL, one granddaughter Luna Diana Taylor of Viola, IL, one aunt Diana Sue Spory (Jim) Houston of Kahoka, MO, one brother-in-law Monty Gordon of IL, three sisters-in-law Beth (Gary) Loy of Moline, IL, Susan Jordan (Russ Christensen) of East Moline, IL, and Linda Mills of Arizona, and several cousins.

Melissa and her husband lived for several years in Milan, IL and have lived the past seven years in Viola, IL. Melissa enjoyed cooking, flowers, collecting roosters, chickens, apple plaques and spending time with her granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and service will be held at 11 a.m. Reverend Ben Wheeler will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Wyaconda Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Shawn Burgess, Adam Smith, Josh Burgess, Keith Smith, Aaron Versluis, and Russ Christensen.

Memorials are suggested to the family and maybe left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63536.