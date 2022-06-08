Joyce Anne Steffenson Bulen Obituary

Joyce Anne Steffenson Bulen, 86, formerly of Cedar Rapids, IA died in Arbela, MO Thursday June 2, 2022 at the home of her son, Wayne Bulen. She was a loving, caring, funny, and family-oriented woman. Most of all, she put her love, faith and trust in God.

Joyce was born September 29, 1935 to Stephen and Anne Steffenson. She was the oldest of two children to this union with her brother, Roger Steffenson. At the age of eight years old her mother died. Later, when Joyce was 29, Stephen married Katherine Rice.

Joyce attended Lincoln Elementary School and later John Deere Elementary School, both located in East Moline, IL. Joyce’s family then moved to Silvis where she attended eighth grade at Silvis McKinley Elementary and high school at the United Township High School in East Moline, graduating in 1953.

After graduation Joyce worked at the United Township High School in the office for three years. It was during this period that she met her soul mate and the love of her life, George Wayne Bulen. They were married on April 8, 1955 at the Baptist Church in Silvis, IL with Pastor Reverend David Goodwin officiating. Together they were the proud parents of three children: Cynthia Bulen Hamilton, Cathy Bulen Bailey and Wayne Allen Bulen. Shortly after Wayne’s birth Joyce was diagnosed with Multiple Scoliosis. In 2006 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite her illnesses Joyce was blessed with nine grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Joyce and Wayne moved to Cedar Rapids, IA on June 6, 1973 where Joyce enjoyed selling Avon for a few years. She then went to work for Linn County Extension in Marion, IA where she worked for several years. Joyce loved to bake, cook, crochet, knit, collect dolls, and play the organ. Her children often bragged about her fabulous pies and cinnamon rolls. She happily made baby blankets for each of her grandchildren. Joyce loved attended her class reunions and visiting with friends.

Joyce is survived by a daughter Cathy Bailey of Brooklyn, IA; son Wayne (Terri) Bulen of Arbela, MO; Sisters-in-law Jane Bulen of Memphis, MO and Phyllis Ford of Lenexa, KS, brother-in-law Bill Dalton of Memphis, MO; grandchildren: Christine (Jacob) Parker of Cedar Rapids, IA; Holly (Jason Greiner) Zeigenmeyer of Ely, IA; Eric Bailey of Brooklyn, IA; Suzzie Stoner of Grinnell, IA; Mandi Bulen of Memphis, MO; Andrew (Kristie) Bulen of Rolla, MO; Angie (Andrew) Trowbridge of McKinney, TX and Kassie Bulen of New London, IA; granddaughter-in-law Cindy Parks Mishler of Cedar Rapids, IA as well as twenty-one great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She will forever be loved and greatly missed. She was a gift from God to everyone who knew her.

Joyced was proceeded in death by her husband, George Wayne Bulen, parents, Stephen, Anne and Katherine Steffenson; in-laws, George Coe and Ida Pauline Bulen; daughter, Cindy Hamilton; brother, Roger Steffenson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Bob) Bulen and Robert (Bob) Ford; sisters-in-law, Sharon Steffenson and Bonnie Dalton; grandson Chad Parks; grandson-in-law Steven Blanchett, and two nephews, Jim Dalton and Randy Steffenson.

Visitation will be June 9, 2022, 9-11 am at the Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, IA. Funeral to follow immediately at 11 am. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.

Pallbearers are Eric Bailey, Andrew Bulen, Jason Greiner, Jacob Parker, Ron Steffenson, Karl Bulen.

Honorary pallbearers are Jim Morgan, Andrew Throwbridge, Arnold Dalton, Mark Bulen, Ryder Bailey, Steve Steffenson, and Craig Steffenson.