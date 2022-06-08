Freda Mae Mathes Obituary

Freda Mae Mathes, 96 of Novinger, MO passed away Wednesday (May 25th, 2022) at the LaPlata Nursing Home.

The daughter of Mark D. and Glenda Mae (Puder) Scearcy, Freda was born on August, 6th, 1925 in Ollie, IA. On April 19th, 1943 she was united in marriage to Aven Albert Mathes. She grew up on the farm and started working as a cook at a young age. She worked at the Modern Air, Highway Inn and Lancaster Café. She also was the cook at the high school in Downing.

Freda enjoyed sewing, embroidering and making quilts. She made many quilts for her friends and family. She also enjoyed working with her hands, word searches and picture puzzles. Karaoke was also a favorite for Freda.

Freda was survived by her children: Sue Pauley of Novinger, MO, David Mathes of Kirksville, MO, Mary Howe and husband Larry of Novinger, MO; Grandchildren: Marilyn Doscher and husband Danny of Memphis, MO, Melissa Leon of Kirksville, MO, Michael Mathes of Kirksville, MO, Dalisa Gailliard and husband Richard of Houston, TX and Michelle Morris of Troy, MO; 4 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents Mark and Glenda, husband Aven, son, Aven “Bud” Mathes, son-in-law, Mike Pauley and sister, Cora E. Reese.

Freda was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved to take care of her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Freda’s wishes were to be cremated with no service. Burial will be next to her husband at a later date.

