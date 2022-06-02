McMinn Makes Acadmic Honor Rolls at Truman

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better during the spring semester can now find their honor roll information posted online.

Kaitlyn McMinn, of Memphis, MO placed on the Vice President for Academic Affairs List.

The President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, can be accessed at truman.edu/honors/spring-2022-presidents-list. The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, can be found at truman.edu/honors/spring-2022-vice-president-for-academic-affairs-list.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester