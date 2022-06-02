Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Whispering Pines Winery has once again struck gold. The Keosauqua, IA vineyard, owned by Steve and Becki Tucker, learned earlier this month that the locally produced 2011 Ramblin Rose New York 100% Cranberry wine had won a gold medal at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in Mendon, NY.

In its 12th season, the contest featured 64 judges, all of with national and international credentials, from multiple markets in North America, Canada, South America, Australia, England, Germany, Israel, and France. Combined the panelists judged 3,198 wines.

15 Years Ago

On May 24 the Scotland County Care Center’s Board of Directors announced the selection of Daisy Murphy as the new administrator for the Care Center and and Residential Terrace. She was born and raised in Memphis, the daughter of Leslie and Anna Garrison and has one sister, Patty Simerl, who still resides here.

Daisy began her career in long-term care at the Scotland County Care Center in 1975 and worked up through the ranks starting as a certified nursing assistant then a certified medication technician, an LPN and charge nurse. Since leaving Memphis in 1984, she has held many positions in long-term care for large nursing home corporations serving as activity director, social worker, census development coordinator, administrator and regional director of operations overseeing five nursing homes.

The Care Center has over 100 employees and a four milliion dollar budget making her selection important both to the Care Center and to Scotland County as a whole.

25 Years Ago

The 1997 Scotland County varsity golf team finished in 12th place in the state tournament May 19-20. Those on the team are Aaron Emel, Tyler Henselman, Jake Brewer, Michael Freburg, and Mark Drummond. The team is coached by Dave Shelley.

Students receiving best of show awards at the Scotland County R-1 High School Art Fair were Dave Mishra, for arts and crafts, Astacia Morrow for painting, Shaw Boden for drawing, and the best overall award, Lindsay Beacraft for fundaments of art.

35 Years Ago

Negotiations continue toward the relocation of the Country Cooked Potato Chip Factory to Memphis, according to Alvin Fox.Fox stated Friday morning the possibility of moving the factory to Memphis looks good, however details are still in the negotiating stage.

The factory, which now hires 12 people, is expected to expand in size of the operation and eventually double the number of workers. The present location, near Bring, has no room for expansion. Three shifts are now working to meet teh present demands.

45 Years Ago

Missouri’s Attorney General, John Ashcroft, delivered a timely and inspiring address during Monday’s Memorial Day service in Memphis. Ashcroft, an ordained minister, easily kept the attention of the large crowd in attendance.

55 Years Ago

End-of-year totals of the lunch program in the Scotland County R-1 Schools indicate receipts in the way of federal commodities and many students and adults were served under the program, according to Clara Hyde, lunch program supervisor.

Donated commodities under the federal program were valued at $7,906. A total of 124,747 student meals were served and 80,802 adults meals were served.

60 Years Ago

A good sized crowd attended the annual Memorial Day Ceremonies sponsored by the members of the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post 4958, Veterans of Foreign Wars were Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock. The ceremonies took place in the southwest courthouse lawn at the Soldiers Memorial.

In the First Methodist Church at Memphis, MO, May 27, at DST Miss Mary Louise Franklin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Franklin of Bloomfield, IA, became the bride of Milo Leroy Morgan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milo Morgan.

Miss Carol Schell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Schell of North Court Street, Chilicothe, IL graduated May 27 from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, in Bloomfield, IL.

Scotland County R-1 high school seniors returned from their senior trip to Chicago early Wednesday morning of last week.

70 Years Ago

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Monsees at the Davis County Hospital at Bloomfield, IA, May 25 at 7:25 am.

Delegates from this county to the Democratic State Convention in Jefferson City Monday were Dr. L.C. Pitkin, chairman; Mrs. Hubert Turner, vice chairman; Mrs. Henry… and Sheriff Clyde Evans.

Rev. Wallace Pierce, pastor of the Edinburg and Richland Baptist Churches in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Association, was ordained to the full gospel ministry in an impressive service held in the Edinburg church Sunday afternoon May 25 at 2:30.

80 Years Ago

Miss Jeanette Monroe, second daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Monroe and Staff Sgt. Wm. H. Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Adams of near Memphis were married in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church, Tacoma, WA, at 4:30 pm on Tuesday May 19. Rev. J.R. McCullough officiating with the double ring ceremony.

100 Years Ago

Mrs. G.E. Leslie entertained her bridge club Monday afternoon honoring Mrs. Joe Hoeffel of Green Bay, WI, and Mrs. Courtland Mills of Kirksville, who were visiting here.

The new ice plant being built by Ben F. Bourn near the depot was nearing completion and was expected to be finished in ten days.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Suter of Gorin on Friday, May 19, and a son was Mr. and Mrs. N.B. Ewing, also of Gorin, on Monday May 22.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. L.R. Huston of Laston, MN, on Thursday May 18. Mrs. Huston was, before her marriage, Miss Byrde Thomas of Gorin