Lest We Forget

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The 76th Annual Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW Post 4958 Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Scotland County Courthouse in Memphis on Monday, May 30.

The Colors were presented by the Color Guard, and all joined in the Pledge of Allegiance. Floyd C. Baker and Chuck Ward placed the wreath at the Veterans’ Memorial.

The Scotland County High School Band played the National Anthem, and the Memphis Community Players performed a medley of patriotic music, featuring the songs of the armed forces.

Retired Judge Gary Dial introduced Charles Chick Downing, the featured speaker. Downing spoke, sometimes emotionally, about his service in Vietnam, and encouraged people to keep the flag waving for our country.

James Parker, accompanied by Connie Courtney, sang “Sleep Soldier Boy”.

Both the Invocation and Benediction were given by Pastor Leon Buford.

The VFW Rifle Squad fired a rifle salute, and Emma Harvey played Taps, echoed by Nathaniel Orr.

Donnie Middleton served as the Program Chairman and emcee of the program