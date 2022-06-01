FFA Holds End of Year Banquet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Waltedda Blessing

The Memphis FFA Chapter held their annual awards banquet on Friday, May 6th with 190 in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of members throughout the year and to honor those who have volunteered their time and efforts to assist the chapter.

Honorary Degree Recipients – Jim and Alisa Kigar

Jim and Alis have supported and assisted our chapter in many ways over the past 4 years. They have generously hosted the officer retreat the past two years, once at their home in Bible Grove and last year at their lake home. They have also treated the officers and trap teams to Andy’s Frozen Yogurt various times as well as providing sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks for the trap team on long bus trips. Alisa has also volunteered to write all newspaper articles for the trap teams for the past three years.

Fruit Sales Awards –

1st Place Siblings – Levi and Cody Briggs $1,638.00

2nd Place Siblings – Eli and Elsie Kigar $909.00

3rd Place Siblings – Brant and Payton Frederick $697.00

1st Place Individual – Kendall Small $2,282.00

2nd Place Individual – Megan Frederick $1,413.00

3rd Place Individual – Fawntana Wells $1, 226.00

Scholarship Awards – Members must have a 4.0 or higher cumulative GPA

Seniors – Jared Cerroni, Kabe Hamlin, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Kara Mallett, Baileigh Phillips, Shantel Small and Corbyn Spurgeon

Juniors – Ethan Blessing, Penelope Cline, Lucas Durflinger, Aiden Frederick, Gage Graham, Karli Hamilton, Elsie Kigar, Aaron McDaniel, Eric Mohr, Caelin Robinson, Hunter Sapp, Lauren Triplett and Owen Triplett

Sophomores – Kendal Anderson, Hugh Baker, Corbin Blessing, Madi Frederick, Jadin Fuller, Hunter Holt, Carson Miller and Fawntana Wells

Freshmen – Hannah Campbell, Emma Gist, Kassidee Jack, Jaci Knupp, Payton Miller, Caiden Nichols, Brenna Phillips, Kylie Small, Layne Stott and Beau Triplett