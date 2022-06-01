Bonnie Frances Dalton Obituary

Bonnie Frances Dalton, 79, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Bonnie was born September 7, 1942, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of George Coe and Ida Pauline Sparling Bulen.

Her family moved to Memphis, Missouri, her sophomore year and she graduated from the Scotland County High School in the Class of 1960. Bonnie continued her education at the Kirksville Vo-Tec and graduated as an LPN in 1985. She worked twenty-five years at the Scotland County Hospital before retiring.

On June 20, 1959, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, Bonnie married William E. Dalton and to this union five sons and one daughter were born.

Bonnie was an avid reader, especially mysteries, and enjoyed crocheting but most of all she loved her family and spending time with friends.

Bonnie is survived by her husband William Dalton of rural Memphis, Missouri; four sons, Arnold Dalton of Odessa, Missouri, Donald Dalton, Delbert Dalton of Memphis, Missouri, and Michael Dalton and his wife Robin of Kahoka, Missouri; a daughter Lorie and her husband Kevin Wilson of Memphis, Missouri; a sister Phillis Ford of Lawrence, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Joyce Bulen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s, Karyon Elsea, Katheryn Hyde, Sheri Dalton, and Ernest Humes; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Ida Bulen; a son, James R. Dalton; a grandson, Anthony Michael Dalton; two brothers, George Wayne Bulen and Robert “Bob” Bulen; and a brother-in-law, Robert Ford; and brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s, Bill Elsea, Larry Hyde, Floyd Dalton, and Louise Humes; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Delbert and Irene Dalton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. The family will receive friends.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Bonnie Dalton may be left to the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.