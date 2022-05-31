Regina Marie Kittle Obituary

Regina Marie Kittle, 65, of Arbela died Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home.

She was born the daughter of Rodney Wallace and Geraldine Marie (Smith) Robinson on October 30, 1956 in Keosauqua, IA.

Gina married David Kittle on January 1, 1989 at the Keosauqua Christian Church. He survives.

She graduated from Van Buren County High School in 1975 and from the Iowa School of Beauty. She was a licensed cosmetologist for over 20 years. Gina started at Casey’s General Store in Memphis in 1990, becoming an assistant manager in 1993 then serving as store manager until retiring from that position in 2018. She worked part-time at the Casey’s in Kahoka until retiring completely in June of 2021. Gina worked at Casey’s for 30 years and seven months and received many company awards for her service. She also had a sunshine award from her family and friends.

Gina was a member of the Memphis First Christian Church and a loyal Amazon Prime customer. She enjoyed gardening and landscaping, spending time with her family and friends, shopping, bird watching, traveling, Susan G. Komen Races For the Cure and working on the farm. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Gina had a smile that could light up a room.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carroll and Reta Kittle; her grandparents; aunts and uncles; and a nephew, Seth D’Vorak.

She is survived by her husband David, of the home; daughter, Moriah (Zachary) Jordan of Memphis; daughter, Bridget Hatter and friend Tyronne Byrd of Oklahoma City, OK; mother, Geraldine Robinson, of Keosauqua; brother, Rick (Ann) Robinson of Keosauqua; sisters: Rachel (Doug) Dick of Douds and Mona (Dave) D’Vorak of Polk City; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws: Marla (Tom) O’Donnell and Terri (Wayne) Bulen, both of Arbela, and Gary (Debbie) Kittle of Memphis; grandchildren: Zaynah and Maxton Jordan of Memphis; grandchildren: Jacob Wills of Green Castle, Anna, Cameron, and Kasey Wills of Oklahoma City; nephews: Joe (Sara) Robinson of Johnston, IA, Dexter (Tara) Dick and Dayln (Brooke) Dick, all of Douds, and David D’Vorak of Polk City, IA, Andrew Bulen of Rolla, MO, and Caleb (Alexis) Kittle of Arbela; nieces: Amelia (Mike) Riney of O’Fallon, MO, Jesi (Doug) Kruse of Johnston, Darby (James) Hill and Alex D’Vorak, both of Polk City, Emily (Jeff) Frederick, Mandi Bulen and Katie (Seth) Dunnett, all of Memphis, Angie (Andrew) Trowbridge of Texas, Betsey (Cody) Gundy of Memphis and Kassie Bulen, of Arbela; her beloved dogs: Sam and Ellie; many other great nieces, great nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held May 27 at the Memphis First Christian Church with Pastor Jack Sumption officiating. Burial was in the Memphis Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund or the Memphis First Christian Church and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kittle family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.