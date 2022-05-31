Gerald L. Harper Obituary

Gerald L. Harper, age 88 of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home.

Gerald was born October 31, 1933 at home in rural Kahoka, the son of Clifford L. and Louise Kirchner Harper.

He graduated from Kahoka High School in 1951 and entered the U.S. Army in September of 1953.

On September 18, 1955 he was united in marriage to Alberta Griggs in Kahoka. She preceded him in death on November 24, 1999.

Survivors include two sons, Dale Harper and Larry (Robin) Harper, both of Kahoka, MO; three daughters, Wanda (Larry) Little, Carol Alderton and DeeAnn Harper, all of Kahoka, MO; thirteen grandchildren: Darin (Ava) Little of Kahoka, Jenny (Ryan) Bergeson of Memphis, Kristina (Eric) Rodgers of Williamstown, Brian (Kayla) Clark of Kahoka, Andrew Harper of St. Louis, Matthew Harper of Toronto, Canada, Adam Kirchner and Josh (Kasey) Kirchner of Kahoka, Nathan (Abbie) Alderton of Ewing, and Justin (Megan) Alderton, Dylan Harper and Tristan Harper ( fiancé Joy Young), and Darian Harper, all of Kahoka; fifteen great-grandchildren: Trinity, Tianna and Taralynn Little, Jaden and Reece Bergeson, Blake, Jenna and Kamden Rodgers, Braedyn, Kinley and Bailey Clark, Aspen Alderton and Kason, Clayton and Chloe Alderton; a brother, Delbert (Twila) Harper of Kahoka; two sisters-in-law, Mary Harper of Kahoka and Freida Griggs of Kirksville; a brother-in-law, Frank Griggs of AR; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a brother, Harold Harper; son-in-law, David Alderton, Sr.; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Alberta’s twin – Albert “Dave” Griggs.

Gerald was a life-long farmer and lived and raised his family with the values of faith and family. It was important to him and Alberta to have them gather on Sundays’ following church for lunch and fellowship. He was also a life-long member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka.

Gerald and Alberta had enjoyed traveling and camping. He also enjoyed taking drives and anything farm related. He loved going to tractor pulls, especially those at the Missouri State Fair. His preference for red tractors and red cattle was well known by those who knew him.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. H L Plenge was organist and vocalist.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jenny Bergeson, Kristina Rodgers, and Darian Harper.

Pallbearers were Darin Little, Brian Clark, Andrew Harper, Matthew Harper, Adam Kirchner, Josh Kirchner, Nathan Alderton, Justin Alderton, Dylan Harper and Tristan Harper.

Burial was in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Wilson and Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials were suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka.