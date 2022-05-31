Douglas Brett Hauk Obituary

Douglas Brett Hauk, 58, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away at his sister’s home in rural Putnam County, Missouri.

He was born on December 5, 1963 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Kenneth Olin and Marie Joyce Vassholz Hauk.

Douglas lived most of his life in Memphis, Missouri and the surrounding area but traveled the country as an over the road trucker until his health failed. He was married to Brenda Barker, and they were together more than sixteen years.

Doug followed in the footsteps of his father and learned the business of trucking through and through.

In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing collecting knives and watching westerns. He loved to cook and bake but baking cakes was his favorite.

Doug was a simple man who loved spending time with his family. Many friends will remember him with love and a smile.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Joyce Hauk of Memphis, Missouri; brothers and sister, Kenneth and his wife Dana Hauk Jr. of Memphis, Missouri, Sherri and her husband Mark Gillum of Unionville, Missouri, and Darwin Hauk and significant companion Shawna Stone of Memphis, Missouri; two step-children, Thelma Barker of Glenwood, Missouri and Jacob Barker of Schuyler County, Missouri; two step granddaughters, Kimmy Fields and Raylynn Barker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hauk; grandfather, Olin Hauk and grandmother, Annie Hauk.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 noon Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Thursday, with the family receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at noon.

Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

Pastor Leon Buford will officiate, and Casket Bearers will be Dusty Monroe, Jim Wheeler, Ethan Wright, Gavin Hauk, Duke Snider, Clien Lay, Joe Applegate, and Chad Peterson, Honorary Bearers will be Steve Etchison, Gus Kapfer, and Tony Snelling.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Douglas Hauk may be left to the St. Jude’s Hospital. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.