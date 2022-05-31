Barbara Lee Smith Obituary

Barbara Lee Smith, 83, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

She was born on October 10, 1938, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Ralph and Mabel Cunningham Adams.

Barbara attended Pleasant Hill Rural School, Memphis Elementary School and graduated from the Memphis High School in the Class of 1956; and continued her education with the Kirksville State Teachers College.

On December 27, 1959, in Memphis, Missouri, she married Charles Lee Smith and to this union two children were born.

Barbara owned and operated a farm her whole life, worked many years as a bookkeeper for Tippett Oil Company, and was a part time secretary for Judge Gary Dial’s Office.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Memphis, Missouri, and served many years as a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, eating out, growing flowers and the finer things in life; but she loved to spoil her three grandchildren and never missed their sporting events or their accomplishments. Grandchildren were the best!

Barbara is survived by her children, David Roy and his wife Melissa “Missy” Smith of Memphis, Missouri; Nancy Jayne Smith and her significant other, Tom Bower of Columbia, Missouri; three grandchildren, Bryce and his wife Reba Smith, Austin Smith, and her favorite granddaughter, Carlee Smith; twin brother, Richard and his wife Joanne Adams of Columbia, Missouri; and two nephews, Ryan and Curt Adams of Columbia, Missouri, numerous cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mabel Adams.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon at the First Christian Church.

Pastor Jack Sumption and Travis Mathes will officiate, and music will be provided by Angela Westhoff and Shelby Lemon. Casket Bearers will be Bryce Smith, Austin Smith, Chris Montgomery, Doug Small, Joel Kapfer, and Randy Harrison; along with Honorary Bearers, Ronnie Baker, Victor Imgarten, and Travis Mathes.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Barbara Smith may be left to the First Christian Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.