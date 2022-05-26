Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958 Veterans of Foreign Wars will host its 66th Annual Memorial Day servics beginning at 10 am on the Scotland County Courthouse lawn on Monday May 28. John Eggleston of Memphis will be the featured speaker at the event coordinated by VGW program Chairman Donnie Middleton.

Eggleston is a veteran of the Vietnam War. The Scotland County graduate is active in the agriculture and ethanol industries.

15 Years Ago

Matthew Kliethermes is helping people remember their lost ones with his new creation, Remembrance Jewelry.

After losing three grandparents and an aunt within one year, Kliethermes said he began tinkering with teh idea of a new jewelry style to remember his lost loved ones. A friend of his aunt’s had created beaded rosaries for the aunt’s children. The gift was made using dried flowers from her funeral.

His idea circulated by word of mouth and has now expanded beyond memorializing funeral flowers.

25 Years Ago

Julie Triplett, 8-year-old daughter of Bob and Sharon Triplett of Clark, won the second grade division of the Renick Spelling Bee. Julie spelled against students from Moberly, Higbee, Centralia, Sturgeon, Renick, and Cairo.

For her efforts Julie received a plaque and certificate. Julie is in the second grade at Sturgeon Elementary.

Grandparents are Phil and Joy Aylward and Lucille Triplett, and great-grandparents are Lee and Marjorie Aylward and Clarence and Macel Kiddoo, all of Memphis.

35 Years Ago

Paula Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Davis, was the 1986-1987 valedictorian of the SCR-1 high school graduating class. Paula’s grade point average for her high school years is 10.916 on an 11.0 scale.

LaRon Beemer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary L. Beemer, was salutatorian with a grade point average of 10.755.

Outstanding athletes, Mike Hyde and Jim Campbell captured many awards in athletics. Mike is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hyde and Jim is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo V. Campbell.

FFA members, Mark Wiggins and Roger Erickson were selected as Area FFA Star Farmer and Area FFA Star Farmer runner-up, respectively. Mark is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Larry K. Wiggins. Roger is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Oren Erickson.

55 Years Ago

Officers are investigating an act of vandalism which occurred the past week.

The vandalism took the form of painting huge letters on the outside of the walls at the Memphis Lanes on the east side. Obscenities were included on the painting.

60 Years Ago

Marilyn Mathes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mathes, of Castana, IA, formerly of Memphis is a graduate of Castana Community School of the class of 1962.

Again this year Missouri motorist are asked to start the annual slow down and live program with headlights burning during the daylight hours of Memorial Day.

A terrible air tragedy occured Tuesday night six and one hold miles north of Unionville, MO., in which 45 persons lost their lives, 37 passengers and a crew of eight. One passenger, a student of Chicago, IL, was pulled from the wreckage alive after seven hours. He was taken to a hospital in Centerville, IA, where he died early this morning. The fuselage was found in a muddy field on the Don Schuey farm near Unionville, MO. Other bits of wreckage was scattered over a wide area from Cincinatti, IA to Unionville, MO.

Mrs. Dorothy Wilson, Mrs. Verlee Davis, Mrs. Edna Prather, Mrs. Maxine Palmer, and Mrs. Jess Slavin of Memphis attended the all-day Beauty Show at Burlington, IA, Sunday held at the Hotel Burlington.

70 Years Ago

The 80-year-old Millport covered bridge fell into the Middle Fabius River, south of Rutledge Saturday, May 17. It was built in 1872 by William Hudson.

Mrs. Adele Cone, 78, of Memphis, widow of Newell Cone was fatally injured Saturday morning when she fell four floors from a window in her room at the Webb Nursing Home at Kahoka.

A trial in circuit court here on a change of venue from Clark County, occupied the greater part of Monday, Tuesday, and yesterday. The case was Grover Kirchner and Isabel Kirchner against the Farmers Mutual Insurance Co., of Clark County.