Madison Mallett Obituary

Madison Paige Mallett, 25, of Memphis, MO passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home.

The daughter of Terry and Melissa Mallett, Madison was born January 4, 1997, at Kirksville, MO.

She attended K-12 at the Scotland County R-1 in Memphis. After graduating in 2016, Madison went on to receive her associate degree from Moberly Area Community College. She was currently enrolled in the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in speech Language Pathology.

Madison loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, and she took great pride in all the children in her life to make sure every one of them felt special. Madison enjoyed visiting aquariums and zoos, she loved animals especially her dog, Oden and her cat, Oliver, going on outdoor adventures, and caring for her tomato plants. One of her most notable hobbies was trying new recipes. She was an excellent cook.

She loved music festivals and concerts. She was always up for a road trip for a good time. She had a passion for make-up and learning new techniques.

She faced adversity with bravery and the best sense of humor. She could brighten any situation with a perfectly placed punch line and her famous smile.

Madison is survived by her parents, Melissa Jordan of Memphis, MO and Terry Mallett of Baring, MO; her boyfriend: Michael Milligan, and his children Axl, Jon and Roxy of Memphis, MO; her siblings: Zach (Calla) Mallett of Baring, MO, Tyler Mallett of Baring, MO, Zack (Moriah) Jordan of Memphis, MO, Kattie Farley of Bloomfield, IA, and; nieces and nephews, Kaleb, Bronson, Dakotah, Tucker, Iizzy, Jack, Everley, Zaynah and Maxton along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends including a very special friend, Kelsey Sears of Cedar Rapids, IA. Her stepfather, John Jordan, of Medill, MO was a very important part of her life as he raised her as his own.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald and Virginia Ann Mallett and her uncle Kent Mallett.

Memorials in Lieu of flowers are suggested to the Greensburg Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Mike Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Greensburg Cemetery at Greensburg, Missouri.

Online condolences may be shared with the Mallett family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Local arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.