Carol Rogers Obituary

Carol Luella Rogers, age 99 of Alexandria, MN (formally of Gorin, MO) went home to heaven to be with her best friend, Jesus, on April 6, 2022 at Edgewood Care Center. There to welcome her was her husband of 63+ years, their youngest daughter, Miriam Lanette; sisters Marcilene, Sherril; brother Les and her parents Mary and David and many family and friends.

Carol was born November 20, 1922 in rural Warren County, IL, the daughter of David W. and Mary Ann (Crabil) Coons. She attended grade school at Avon, and graduated from Abingdon, IL High School. She then furthered

her education at St. Francis School of Nursing at Macomb, IL, graduating as a RN in 1944.

On November 27, 1944, Carol married Homer Rogers of Bushnell, IL at the Methodist Church in Highwood, IL (suburb of Chicago) by Rev. Wm. G. Overend. Homer had been in Bushnell farming and he and Carol started their married life on a rural farm.

To this union were born three children. Homer Adrian, Vicki Ann and Miriam Lanette. After living in IL for twelve years, they purchased a farm near Gorin, MO. Their rural mail carrier Weldon Togue and his wife Demma invited them to church. There they became members of the Gorin Christian Church where Carol was active for over 50 years as a church treasurer, prayer group and enjoyed arranging the flowers and boxes in the sanctuary.

Carol worked for a span of 53 years as Registered Nurse in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. She enjoyed working at Scotland County Hospital and Care Center. She was the first Surgical Supervisor at the hospital, later working as Director of Nursing at the S.C.C.C. Her life was intertwined with her career and being a devoted mother, assisting her children with their many activities, church, 4-H club, music, basketball, softball and school.

Carol was a six-year Board Member of Scotland County Health Department. and a Board Member of Scotland County Extension.

Carol retired in 1997 from Nursing when Homer became ill to care for him. They sold their farm and moved to Memphis in 1999. Homer passed away in 2007. She then moved to Ashland, MO to be closer to her daughter Miriam and grandchildren. When Miriam passed away, she moved to Alexandria, MN to be closer to daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Dennis. Carol’s family was the love of her life. She enjoyed her life with a devoted husband, loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved to come and visit.

A very special thank you to Edgewood Care Center, Alexandria, MN and Hospice of Knute Nelson .. All the staff were extraordinary, loving and caring. We will keep you in our hearts and appreciate your compassion and love for mom!

She loved each of you! A special thank you to Sue Ronning, a special friend from

N.L.C.C. God Bless all of you!

Thank you to New Life Christian Church for your prayers,

cards and love shown to mom when she moved here. She felt so welcome.

Thank you to Gorin Christian Church – We love you!

10:30 A.M Graveside Service at Govin Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at Gorin Christian Church, Gorin, MO, June 25, 2022. Luncheon to follow.