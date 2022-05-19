Veterans, Agriculture and Stress Webinar

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Agriculture has proven to be a viable option for many military veterans seeking career options after leaving active duty. Not only can agriculture provide an opportunity for employment, but it can often have therapeutic benefits.

However, veterans are not immune from the stress issues experienced by other farmers and ranchers. In addition, wartime experiences can compound stress and interfere with agriculture-related activities.

AgrAbility is hosting a free webinar for veteran farmers on Thursday, May 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.

This webinar will explore issues related to the interface of veterans, agriculture and stress. Some main points to be addressed include the following:

Unique characteristics and stressors of farm families

Common themes and risk factors of mental illness and suicide in farmers and ranchers

Agriculture and horticulture as tools for stress relief

A farmer veteran’s method of managing farm stress

From Special Operator to flower farmer: a journey in healing

To participate in this free webinar, register here by Monday, May 16. Instructions for accessing the session will be sent to registrants by Tuesday, May 17. Please pass on this invitation to others you believe may be interested. Contact AgrAbility at 800-825-4264 or email agrability@agrability.org if you have questions