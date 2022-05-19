Missouri Soybeans Congratulates Cargill on New Soybean Processing Facility Announcement

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) – To provide infrastructure to Missouri’s largest soybean producing region, Cargill has unveiled plans to build a new soybean processing facility in Pemiscot County, near Hayti and Caruthersville, to support growing domestic and global demand for oilseeds driven by food, feed and fuel markets.

“The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC) is committed to increasing market development opportunities in the state, and we are proud to work with Cargill on this project to bring value back to the soybean farmer,” said Aaron Porter, MSMC vice chair and farmer from Southeast Missouri. “This collaborative partnership simply reinforces our mission as a checkoff to create marketing solutions to maximize Missouri soybean farmer profitability. As a grower from Southeast Missouri, I am encouraged by Cargill’s investment in the Bootheel and strongly support their decision to harness our infrastructure and create an avenue for our soybeans.”

The facility will be the first of its kind for Southeast Missouri with an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans.

“Missouri currently ranks sixth in the United States for soybean production,” said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “The location of the new facility will expand the $94 billion economic impact of Missouri agriculture, our state’s top industry, accelerate economic development and enhance workforce opportunities in the Bootheel.”

“Missouri Soybeans is very pleased with the new build of a soybean crush facility located in Pemiscot County, and the direct impact it will bring to our farmers in Southeast Missouri,” said Gary Wheeler, Missouri Soybeans CEO and Executive Director. “In an effort to increase opportunities for our growers, Missouri Soybeans has been working collaboratively with several partners for more than two years to achieve this lofty goal and create a needed market for their soybeans. Born and raised in the Bootheel, I know first-hand this is a great opportunity for our soybean farmers and local community.”

Cargill plans to break ground on the project early next year with plans to be operational in 2026.