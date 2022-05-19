Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Dave Spence, Republican candidate for Governor, made a stop in Memphis today to tour Oakwood Industries. Oakwood is a furniture manufacturer that has provided quality jobs and furniture since 1987. The tour was led by Luke Fox as shared the company’s use of oak, cherry, and maple products used in the furniture. Spence visited with owners and was also available for local media in Scotland County.

15 Years Ago

Three long-time educators will be closing out their careers with the Scotland County R-1 District next week. Randi York, Rob Moore, and Bob Brown will be honored by the faculty and staff at a special retirement open house to be held in the high school commons on May 22 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Refreshments will be provided. York has served the district for 16 years, Brown for 30 years and Moore has served as the elementary school principal for the past 25 years.

25 Years Ago

Indian Hills Community College Spring Commencement was held May 15, in the Hellyer Student Life Building, Ottumwa, IA. Former Governor of Tennessee and former Secretary of Education Lamar Alexander gave the commencement address.

Among the 556 students completing their programs this spring and receiving their degrees and diplomas during the graudation ceremony were Dorothy Aldridge, Nathan Arnold, Kristi Knupp, and Ellalyn Mathes of Memphis, Melinda Maden of Gorin and Sharon Wheeler of Downing.

35 Years Ago

The Scotland County Senior Center was represented in the Senior Olympics held at Kirksville May 1 and 2, by Aleatha Riney, Beulah Rockhold, Pauline Mullins, and Mary Gonzalea.

Sponsors for the ladies were the Mercantile Bank, J. Burdmans, Cook’s Mens Store, and the Woodshop. Notary Public service was provided by Christine Briggs.

The Pepsi Company furnished each contestant with a t-shirt and free drinks throughout the two days of events.

Henry Boucher was the Northeast MO Area Agency on Aging Chairman and Becky Mansfield was Project Director.

55 Years Ago

The John Phillip Sousa Award, presented each year to an outstanding Music Senior at Scotland County R-1 High School, was awarded to James Eager, son of Mrs. Iva Eager of Memphis.

The student receives an award and in addition the name is inscribed on a permanent wall plaque at the school.

60 Years Ago

Leslie Beeler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Beeler, was awarded the Girl Scout, “God and Community” award at services at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday. Taking the presentation was Rev. Joseph Tower.

North Barker school pupils and teacher, Neale Farris along with mothers of some of the children went to Kirksville on Tuesday where they enjoyed a picnic at Thousand Hills State Park and toured several places of interest in Kirksville.

A surprise birthday dinner was held at the home of Mrs. Pearl Walker, Saturday evening in honor of her birthday.

Shoplifting in the city of Memphis is on an increase, according to various Memphis merchants. Special measures are being taken to bring this to a halt.

70 Years Ago

Memphis Lodge No. 16, A.F. & A.M., was one hundred years old May 6, 1952. An appropriate program and celebration was held at the Masonic Temple Thursday night on May 8, presided over by Eugene Dodge, Master of the Lodge. The program was in charge of H.M. Jayne, who read a history of the lodge from the time it first met under dispensation to the present time, with interesting incidents which occurred throughout the one hundred years of it’s existance as recorded in the minutes of the order.

Miss Patricia Ann Givens, the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Givens of Rutledge and John A. (Mike) Early, the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Early of Baring were married Saturday morning, May 10, at 9 am in the St. Aloysius Church, the day following the close of the school.

Dr. R.R Hesse purchased the lease of Harry Copelman of Senena, Kansas & Wilbur Hull to the Kinney Hotel this week. Mr. Hull has been operating the hotel.

80 Years Ago

The heavy fog, which has lasted only a short time Sunday morning was responsible for the crash of an airplane at Wyaconda at 9:30. Roy Vencill and J.B. Longini left Kansas City at 8 o’clock and had fair skies until they reached Scotland County when they ran into fog. They flew very low over Rutledge and Gorin and when they reached Wyaconda, were looking for a place to land. In the fog, they barely missed the large tanks near the Stanilland pumping station. They circled a few times over town and south of town and were closer to the ground than they realized when the plane struck the ground, tearing off the landing gear. The plane then turned up on end nosed into the ground and broke both ends of the propellor off about the middle. The men had braced themselves in the plane when it crashed and were in the plane when it crashed and were uninjured. The wings of the plane and the cockpit where they were riding, and apparently in good condition after the crash. A few people in town saw the plane crash, heard the noise and went to the scene, expecting to find someone badly injured.

100 Years Ago

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Riney in the Crow Community on Friday, May 5.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Tague of near Gorin on Saturday, May 13.

Marcus C. Stice and Miss Elizabeth Thomen were married on Friday May 12.